Dynarex Celebrates EMS Captain Jeremy Sonenschein for Outstanding Service and Leadership

First Responder Caring Award Presented at EMS World Expo 2025 in Indianapolis

MONTVALE, N.J., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynarex Corporation, a premier provider of durable medical equipment and disposable medical products, is proud to honor EMS Captain Jeremy Sonenschein as the recipient of the 2025 Dynarex EMS First Responder Caring Award (FRCA). The award recognizes EMS professionals whose leadership, compassion, and service strengthen emergency medical care and their communities.

Shauna Winston, RRT, RCP, of Dynarex presented the award during the National EMS Awards of Excellence at EMS World Expo 2025 in Indianapolis. She praised Sonenschein for a lifetime of leadership and mentorship that has advanced the EMS profession. The ceremony gathered professionals from across the nation to celebrate excellence in emergency care.

Honoring Those Who Lead with Compassion

Now in its ninth year, the FRCA recognizes individuals and organizations that demonstrate exceptional caring through initiatives that enhance public health and safety. Presented annually as part of the National EMS Awards of Excellence, the award reflects Dynarex's deep appreciation for the courage and dedication of EMS professionals nationwide.

"Jeremy Sonenschein has spent his career helping others — on the job, in the classroom, and through the many EMS professionals he's mentored," said Dynarex VP of Global Sales Bill Roberts. "At Dynarex, we're proud to honor that kind of dedication and the lasting impact it has on the EMS community and beyond."

About EMS Captain Jeremy Sonenschein, MS, BS, AEMT

Jeremy Sonenschein has devoted more than 30 years to fire, EMS, and emergency management — building a career defined by education, leadership, and advocacy. He began his service at age 16 as a volunteer with the American Red Cross in Los Angeles, later serving as a Reserve Firefighter/EMT with the Los Angeles City Fire Department and as a paramedic with the Fire Department of New York, where he responded in the aftermath of 9/11 and deployed for disaster relief following Hurricane Katrina.

In 2007, Sonenschein developed a county-accredited fire and EMS training program at Francis Polytechnic High School in Sun Valley, California. The initiative gave at-risk students an opportunity to earn certification as emergency medical responders — opening doors to higher education and careers in healthcare. Over the years, he has trained thousands of future EMS professionals and first responders and continues to teach and consult with fire departments and EMS organizations nationwide, with a focus on advanced training and mental health awareness.

He also serves as the Nevada Family Advisory Representative to the EMS for Children Advisory Committee, where he advocates for pediatric safety and injury prevention programs. His achievements have been recognized by the American Red Cross, the National Fire Protection Association, and the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians, which named him EMS Educator of the Year in 2018.

About Dynarex

Dynarex is a leading medical supply company providing premium medical products and durable medical equipment at exceptional value — for an unparalleled one-stop shopping experience. Founded in 1967, Dynarex's guiding principle, "We Care Like Family," exemplifies the outstanding customer service that sets the company apart in the marketplace. Today, Dynarex continues to expand its footprint with warehouse locations throughout the United States and distributor partners in all 50 states, as well as Canada, the Caribbean Islands, Central America, South America, and the Middle East.

To learn more, visit dynarex.com or call 1-888-DYNAREX (1-888-396-2739). Follow us on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

SOURCE Dynarex Corporation