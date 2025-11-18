Dynarex Expands Resp-O₂™ Line with Vortex 72 Closed Suction Catheters

Advanced Closed-System Design Enhances Safety and Efficiency in Airway Management

MONTVALE, N.J., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynarex Corporation, a leading medical supply company, today announced the launch of the Resp-O₂™ Vortex 72 Closed Suction Catheter, an innovative respiratory solution engineered to support safer, more efficient airway management for ventilated patients. Designed for up to 72 hours of use, the Vortex 72 provides continuous suctioning without ventilator disconnection — helping clinicians maintain lung volume, preserve oxygenation, and reduce infection risk during critical care procedures.

"The Vortex 72 is more than a catheter — it's a commitment to safer, smarter respiratory care," said Shauna Winston, RRT, RCP, Category Manager at Dynarex. "We built this product to raise the standard in closed suction — protecting lungs, preventing setbacks, and giving clinicians one less thing to worry about."

Key Features

The Vortex 72 combines intuitive design with advanced infection-control features to meet the demands of modern respiratory care environments. Available in both tracheal and endotracheal models, the system supports a range of airway management needs.

Up to 72-Hour Closed-System Design: Enables extended use without daily circuit disconnection, helping to maintain positive end-expiratory pressure (PEEP) and reducing exposure to pathogens.





Enables extended use without daily circuit disconnection, helping to maintain positive end-expiratory pressure (PEEP) and reducing exposure to pathogens. Continuous Airway Management: Allows suctioning without interrupting ventilation, supporting stable oxygen delivery for patients with ARDS, COPD, and neuromuscular conditions.





Allows suctioning without interrupting ventilation, supporting stable oxygen delivery for patients with ARDS, COPD, and neuromuscular conditions. Reduced Clinical Burden: Fewer catheter changes save time and minimize disruptions, allowing clinicians to focus on patient care.





Fewer catheter changes save time and minimize disruptions, allowing clinicians to focus on patient care. Enhanced Comfort and Control: Smooth, flexible tubing and clear depth markings promote accuracy, ease-of-use, and patient comfort.





Smooth, flexible tubing and clear depth markings promote accuracy, ease-of-use, and patient comfort. Comprehensive Configuration: Available with T-piece or double-swivel design and includes key accessories to streamline workflow and reduce SKU complexity.

"The extended-use capability directly benefits both patients and providers," Winston added. "For patients, it means safer, uninterrupted respiratory support. For clinicians, it translates to fewer interventions, reduced workload, and a more stable care environment."

A Strategic Tool for Safer Respiratory Care

"We are proud to introduce another product that reflects Dynarex's unwavering dedication to clinical excellence and patient safety," said Dynarex VP of Global Sales Bill Roberts. "By prioritizing infection prevention, workflow efficiency, and patient comfort, the Vortex 72 reinforces our mission to deliver trusted, high-performance solutions that empower caregivers and elevate the standard of care."

About Dynarex

Dynarex Corporation is a leading medical supply company providing premium medical products and durable medical equipment at exceptional value—for an unparalleled one-stop shopping experience. Founded in 1967, Dynarex's guiding principle, "We Care Like Family," exemplifies the outstanding customer service that sets the company apart in the marketplace. Today, Dynarex continues to expand its footprint with warehouse locations throughout the United States and distribution partners across Canada, the Caribbean, Central and South America, and the Middle East.

To learn more, visit dynarex.com or call 1-888-DYNAREX (1-888-396-2739).

