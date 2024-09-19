Dynarex Corporation Recalls Product Due to Possible Health Risk

MONTVALE, N.J., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynarex Corporation is recalling 62 cases of item number 4875, Dynacare Baby Powder, Batch Number B 051, because it has the potential to be contaminated with asbestos. Asbestos is a naturally occurring mineral that is often found near talc, an ingredient in many cosmetic products. Asbestos, however, is a known carcinogen and its health risks are well-documented. If talc mining sites are not carefully chosen or if proper steps are not taken to adequately purify the talc ore, it may contain asbestos.

Display Baby Powder Image Case Image Bottle/Lot Number Image

The product was sent to distributors on or after March 11, 2024, by direct delivery in the following states: AL, AR, CO, IL, KY, NC, NJ, PA, TN, FL, WA, WI and sold online on Amazon (Amazon.com).

The 4875 Baby Powder is packaged in 14 oz. plastic bottles, 24 bottles to a case, identified as batch/lot number B051, Expiration Date 2026/12/28 (located on the bottom of the bottle).

There have been no illnesses or adverse events reported to date.

The recall was the result of a routine sampling program by the FDA which revealed that the finished products contained asbestos. The company has ceased the distribution of the product as an investigation is proceeding to determine what caused the contamination of the talc.

Consumers who have purchased Dynacare Baby Powder, Batch Number B 051, should discontinue use immediately and return it for a full refund. Please contact Dynarex Corporation at 888-396-2739 or 845-365-8200 during business hours of 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM Eastern Standard Time, or via email at [email protected] if you have any questions or need information on how to return the product or receive a full refund.

Health care professionals and consumers are encouraged to report any adverse events to FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program by:

Completing and submitting the report online at MedWatch Online Voluntary Reporting Form

Downloading and completing the form, then submitting it via fax at 1-800-FDA-0178

SOURCE Dynarex Corporation