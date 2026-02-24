Dynarex to Showcase Advanced Care Solutions at Medtrade 2026 -- Booth 1537

Live demonstrations, personalized consultations, and new therapy platforms highlight Dynarex's presence in Phoenix, March 3–4

MONTVALE, N.J., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynarex Corporation will present a focused lineup of newly launched and priority products at Medtrade 2026, a leading conference for home medical equipment providers, taking place March 3–4 in Phoenix, Arizona. Attendees can explore solutions that reflect Dynarex's expanding capabilities across respiratory care, wound management, mobility, and durable medical equipment.

This year's showcase highlights Dynarex's continued expansion across core clinical areas serving the evolving needs of post-acute, long-term, and home-based care providers.

At Booth 1537, attendees can connect directly with Dynarex specialists for personalized, one-on-one consultations tailored to business goals, product questions, and account strategies. These sessions provide distributors and providers with practical guidance for aligning product selections with changing market demands and customer needs. Details for requesting a private meeting are available here.

Throughout the event, Dynarex representatives will conduct hands-on demonstrations, share detailed product insights, and help attendees compare solutions to identify options suited to their operational priorities. Dynarex will demonstrate respiratory, wound care, mobility, and equipment solutions designed for both clinical and homecare settings.

Featured Highlights at Medtrade

Dynarex will spotlight select products across its expanding portfolio, including:

Dürma+ Negative Pressure Wound Therapy System and advanced wound care products

Vortex72 Closed Suction Catheters – designed for up to 72 hours of use

10-Liter Oxygen Concentrator

Bariatric HD Reclining Wheelchair with Elevating Leg Rests

These featured offerings represent strategic growth areas for Dynarex and reflect the company's continued investment in expanding product categories that support providers across care environments.

"Medtrade gives us a valuable chance to connect face-to-face with our partners and really focus on what matters most to their businesses," said Bill Roberts, Vice President of Global Sales. "When we can demonstrate products live, answer detailed questions on the spot, and talk through real operational needs together, it leads to more productive conversations and better-informed decisions. Those one-on-one discussions often spark ideas, clarify priorities, and help our partners leave with solutions they can confidently move forward with."

Available Through Distribution Partners

Featured products are available through Dynarex's national distribution network. Additional product information and supporting materials are available at www.dynarex.com or through Dynarex sales representatives.

About Dynarex

Dynarex Corporation is a leading medical supply company providing premium medical products and durable medical equipment at exceptional value—for an unparalleled one-stop shopping experience. Founded in 1967, Dynarex's guiding principle, "We Care Like Family," exemplifies the outstanding customer service that sets the company apart in the marketplace. Today, Dynarex continues to expand its footprint with warehouse locations throughout the United States and distribution partners across Canada, the Caribbean, Central and South America, and the Middle East.

