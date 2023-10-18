Dynarex Honors Alabama EMS Director Jamie Gray for Exemplary Community Service

Leading Medical Supply Company Presents First Responder Caring Award 
During EMS World Expo in New Orleans, LA

ORANGEBURG, N.Y., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynarex Corporation, a leading durable medical equipment and disposable medical products company, has honored Jamie Gray, Alabama State EMS Director, with the 2023 Dynarex EMS First Responder Caring Award (FRCA). This nationally recognized award is given to EMS professionals who show outstanding dedication to their community.

In front of a packed house during the opening ceremony of the EMS World Expo in New Orleans, Dynarex Corporate Training & Events Director John Burns presented the FRCA to Mr. Gray in recognition of his many years of extraordinary service.

About Jamie Gray, BS, AAS, NRP, TP-C

Jamie Gray is EMS director for the State of Alabama in addition to actively running medical calls on a volunteer basis and serving as a firefighter for nearly 25 years. Mr. Gray is also a disaster medic with the National Disaster Medical System and a volunteer member of a Law Enforcement Special Operations Unit Evacuation Team. He acts as current chair of the South Region of the National Association of State EMS Officials.

"Mr. Gray epitomizes servant leadership and inspires others to give back and pay it forward," said nominator Doug Roberts. "He is always quick to render aid in a time of need or assist in any way that he can. He is always striving to advance EMS on a local, state, and national level."

Gray was formerly the director of the Alabama Opioid Assistance Project and vice chair of the Alabama Mutual Aid System Advisory Council, as well as serving on the Emergency Medical Services for Children Advisory Council, Opioid Crisis Advisory Council, and the Data Driven Prevention Initiative Advisory Council.

About the Dynarex First Responder Caring Award

For the past six years, the Dynarex First Responder Caring Award has recognized an EMS professional or agency that has demonstrated exceptional caring through community service actions and/or programs designed to improve the health and safety of the community they serve.

"As long-time supporters of the EMS community, we are proud to sponsor this prestigious award to honor and recognize the entire EMS profession — and all EMS professionals — who provide quality emergency patient care to their communities every day," said Dynarex CEO Zalman Tenenbaum. "We remain deeply committed to equipping these heroes with the tools they need to save lives and provide exceptional care."

For more information about the FRCA and past winners visit https://dynarex.com/ems-frca.

About Dynarex

Dynarex is a leading medical supply company providing premium medical products and durable medical equipment at exceptional value — for an unparalleled one-stop shopping experience. Founded in 1967, Dynarex's guiding principle "We Care Like Family" exemplifies the outstanding customer service that sets the company apart in the marketplace. Today, Dynarex continues to expand its footprint with numerous warehouse locations throughout the United States and distributor partners in all 50 states as well as Canada, the Caribbean Islands, Central America, South America, and the Middle East.

To learn more visit dynarex.com or call 1-888-DYNAREX (1-888-396-2739). Follow us on facebook.com/DynarexCorp, twitter.com/dynarexcorp, linkedin.com/company/dynarex-corporation, and instagram.com/dynarexcorp

