Dynarex Launches New Negative Pressure Therapy System

Expands wound care portfolio with integrated NPWT pump, dressings, and accessories

MONTVALE, N.J., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynarex Corporation, a leading manufacturer of medical supplies and durable medical equipment, today announced the launch of its new Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Pump and an expanded portfolio of compatible wound care products designed to support complex wound management across acute, post-acute, and homecare environments.

The portable system weighs just 11.3 ounces and offers up to 72 hours of battery operation — a combination rarely seen in non-disposable NPWT platforms.

The new NPWT system anchors Dynarex's broader wound care offering, bringing together a portable therapy platform with a full range of consumables, dressings, and accessories. Developed to address the growing prevalence of chronic and complex wounds, the expanded portfolio is designed to support continuity of care while simplifying product selection and therapy management across care sites.

"This is the next generation of negative pressure therapy," said Dynarex Category Manager Shauna Winston (RRT, RCP). "As wound care continues to shift beyond the hospital setting, providers need solutions that balance clinical performance with mobility and ease of use, and this platform was built to deliver exactly that."

Portable NPWT Platform Designed for Modern Care Environments

At the center of the launch is the Dürma+ Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Pump, engineered to deliver controlled negative pressure therapy in a lightweight, portable design. The system is supported by a complete range of dedicated accessories and consumables, including disposable canisters, foam dressing kits, suction tubing, wound drapes, and a carrying case designed to support patient mobility during therapy.

With multiple dressing sizes and accessory configurations, the NPWT system is designed to integrate into a variety of wound care protocols and care settings, supporting consistent therapy delivery from inpatient treatment through post-acute and homecare use.

Comprehensive Wound Care Portfolio

In addition to NPWT, Dynarex's expanded wound care offering includes a broad range of advanced dressings and topical products intended to support different stages of wound management, including collagen-based wound care products, calcium alginate dressings, silicone bordered foam dressings, petrolatum and impregnated gauze dressings, transparent film and island dressings, wound gels, and measurement tools.

Together, the portfolio provides healthcare providers and distribution partners with a streamlined wound care solution designed to support clinical flexibility, simplified sourcing, and continuity of care.

Available Through Distribution Partners

The new NPWT system and expanded wound care products are available through Dynarex's national distribution network. Additional product information and supporting materials are available at www.dynarex.com or through Dynarex sales representatives.

About Dynarex

Dynarex Corporation is a leading medical supply company providing premium medical products and durable medical equipment at exceptional value—for an unparalleled one-stop shopping experience. Founded in 1967, Dynarex's guiding principle, "We Care Like Family," exemplifies the outstanding customer service that sets the company apart in the marketplace. Today, Dynarex continues to expand its footprint with warehouse locations throughout the United States and distribution partners across Canada, the Caribbean, Central and South America, and the Middle East.

To learn more, visit dynarex.com or call 1-888-DYNAREX (1-888-396-2739). Follow us on Facebook , X , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

SOURCE Dynarex Corporation