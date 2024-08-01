Dynarex Launches New Emergency Product Lines: DynaSafety and Code Blue Care

First Aid and Trauma Supplies Designed to Enhance Emergency Response and Safety Standards

MONTVALE, N.J., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynarex Corporation, a premier provider of durable medical equipment and disposable medical products, proudly announces the launch of two new brands of exceptional emergency products: DynaSafety and Code Blue Care. These product lines are designed to meet the rigorous demands of emergency response and safety needs.

"First aid and emergency care are both crucial in managing health crises, and Dynarex now offers a full range of premium products to meet both sets of needs," said Kristen Dreyer, Dynarex Manager of Product Development. "The new DynaSafety and Code Blue Care products exemplify our dedication to providing top-tier, reliable solutions for both every day and emergency situations."

DynaSafety: A Complete Line of ANSI-Compliant First Aid Products

DynaSafety provides a comprehensive array of first aid supplies tailored for diverse environments to help promote readiness and safety in emergent circumstances.

First Aid Essentials: The DynaSafety line covers a broad spectrum of supplies for workplace, school, and home injuries, including antiseptic sprays, adhesive bandages, fluid disposal kits, tourniquets, and CPR shields.





ANSI Compliance: DynaSafety products are designed to meet standards issued by the American National Standards Institute, ensuring preparedness and compliance with safety regulations.





: DynaSafety products are designed to meet standards issued by the American National Standards Institute, ensuring preparedness and compliance with safety regulations. Color-Coded Convenience: Featuring a color-coded packing system, DynaSafety products allow users to quickly identify and access the proper supplies during emergencies, enhancing overall first aid response efficiency.

Code Blue Care: Equipping First Responders

Code Blue Care is crafted to support EMS and first responders with the essential supplies needed for critical situations. This product line includes robust and reliable tools to ensure quick and effective response in emergencies.

Comprehensive Trauma Supplies: Code Blue Care offers a wide range of tools such as burn dressing blankets, burn dressing face masks, transport units, seatbelt cutters, and head immobilizers.





Quick and Efficient Use: Designed for rapid deployment, these products enable first responders to provide timely and effective care in high-pressure situations.





: Designed for rapid deployment, these products enable first responders to provide timely and effective care in high-pressure situations. Durability and Reliability: Built to withstand the rigors of emergency use, Code Blue Care products offer the reliability that first responders depend on during crises.

Looking Ahead: Amplifying Community Safety

"By launching DynaSafety and Code Blue Care, Dynarex is advancing its mission to enhance emergency preparedness and ensure the safety and well-being of individuals and communities in critical situations," said Dynarex CEO Zalman Tenenbaum. "As we continue to anticipate and respond to the evolving demands of the healthcare and emergency sectors, Dynarex is committed to delivering reliable and effective solutions that protect and help save lives across the globe."

About Dynarex

Dynarex is a leading medical supply company providing premium medical products and durable medical equipment at exceptional value — for an unparalleled one-stop shopping experience. Founded in 1967, Dynarex's guiding principle "We Care Like Family" exemplifies the outstanding customer service that sets the company apart in the marketplace. Today, Dynarex continues to expand its footprint with warehouse locations throughout the United States and distributor partners in all 50 states as well as Canada, the Caribbean Islands, Central America, South America, and the Middle East.

To learn more, visit dynarex.com or call 1-888-DYNAREX (1-888-396-2739). Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

SOURCE Dynarex Corporation