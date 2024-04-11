Dynarex Prioritizes Portability with Expanded Respiratory Line

Leading medical supply company adds new suite of portable respiratory solutions

to its innovative respiratory line—Dynarex Resp-O2™

MONTVALE, N.J., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynarex Corporation, a leading durable medical equipment and disposable medical products company, today announced it is adding a new suite of portable products to its innovative respiratory therapy line—Dynarex Resp-O2™. The extensive line now includes transportable solutions for oxygen delivery, suction care, nebulization therapy, and more.

"In response to the evolving needs of patients and providers, we are thrilled to introduce our expanded line of respiratory products," said Barry Zuckerman, Respiratory Advisor for the Resp-O2 product line. "Our new portable solutions provide patients with greater mobility and independence, while offering caregivers the flexibility to provide efficient respiratory care outside of traditional healthcare settings."

Key Features

Dynarex Resp-O2 has expanded to include a range of offerings aimed at enhancing portability and convenience for users. The 50 PSI Compressor, for instance, offers high-pressure compressed air delivery in a lightweight and durable design for high-flow therapy, enabling extended use without sacrificing performance. The Homecare Portable Suction Unit provides users with a compact and versatile option for suctioning at home or on the go, complete with a rechargeable battery for added adaptability.

"Our goal with these new products is to empower patients to maintain their respiratory health wherever they go," added Mr. Zuckerman. "Whether it's traveling or simply moving around their home, our portable oxygen therapy solutions are designed to support their needs with ease."

Portable selections also include lightweight oxygen cylinders for safe and convenient use in medical and homecare settings, as well as an Oxygen D Cylinder Shoulder Bag for comfortable and ergonomic oxygen administration while traveling.

"Dynarex remains committed to innovation and improving patient outcomes," Mr. Zuckerman said. "By providing respiratory therapy solutions that are both reliable and convenient, we're helping patients reclaim their independence and quality of life, and giving caregivers the tools they need to navigate respiratory care with confidence and ease."

About Dynarex

Dynarex is a leading medical supply company providing premium medical products and durable medical equipment at exceptional value — for an unparalleled one-stop shopping experience. Founded in 1967, Dynarex's guiding principle "We Care Like Family" exemplifies the outstanding customer service that sets the company apart in the marketplace. Today, Dynarex continues to expand its footprint with warehouse locations throughout the United States and distributor partners in all 50 states as well as Canada, the Caribbean Islands, Central America, South America, and the Middle East.

