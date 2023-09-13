Dynata accelerates immediate and long-term growth by announcing company's first Chief Commercial Officer

Brad Brockhaug brings 30-plus years of global commercialization expertise
to transform company's go-to-market approach

WESTPORT, Conn., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynata, the world's largest first-party data company for insights, activation and measurement, today announced the appointment of Brad Brockhaug as its first Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). This strategic move underscores Dynata's commitment to immediate and long-term growth, innovation and a steadfast dedication to customer-centricity.

Brad Brockhaug, CCO at Dynata
Brad Brockhaug, CCO at Dynata

Leveraging three-plus decades of revenue leadership expertise in the technology sector, Brockhaug will lead the development and execution of the company's global commercial strategy, with a key emphasis on achieving sustained profitable revenue growth and expanding into new markets. Responsible for managing all facets of the company's go-to-market approach, he'll ensure customers derive the utmost value from Dynata's industry-leading products and solutions. This newly created role also will be responsible for supervising and promoting innovation throughout the organization — spanning across functions such as product development, marketing and sales — and enhancing of the overall customer experience.

"The creation of the chief commercial officer role at Dynata is a testament to our commitment to innovation and adaptability, enabling us to better align our strategies with evolving client needs, enhancing our competitive edge in the market," said Dynata CEO Mike Petrullo. "Brad's wealth of global leadership experience will further enhance Dynata's ability to deliver — at scale and with precision — high-quality data and actionable customer insights to customers, enabling them to make smarter, faster and better decisions. Our customers demand it — and delivering for them remains at the heart of everything we do."

"By elevating our commercial strategy, refining our go-to-market approach, and maximizing the full potential of our industry-leading products and solutions, we're better equipped than ever to understand and address our clients' evolving needs," Brockhaug said. "Our organization is committed to an ongoing transformation that will establish Dynata's customer-centric approach as the industry standard, guaranteeing our clients receive unmatched value, insights and solutions that empower customers' success in a highly competitive landscape."

With 30-plus years of global experience in commercialization, Brockhaug joined Dynata from ANC, a Learfield subsidiary, where he led the go-to-market organization and the operationalization of its commercial strategy. Before joining ANC, Brockhaug had previously held leadership positions at Sports Illustrated Play, Microsoft and Nokia. In these roles, he successfully led global commercial organizations, forged strategic partnerships and consistently surpassed revenue growth targets by implementing proactive and ambitious commercial strategies at scale.

About Dynata  
Dynata is the world's largest first-party data company for insights, activation and measurement. With a reach that encompasses nearly 70 million consumers and business professionals globally, and an extensive library of individual profile attributes collected through surveys, Dynata is the cornerstone for precise, trustworthy quality data. The company has built innovative data services and solutions around its robust first-party data offering to bring the voice of the customer to the entire marketing life cycle — from uncovering insights to activating campaigns and measuring cross-channel marketing ROI. Dynata serves more than 6,000 market research, media and advertising agencies, publishers, consulting and investment firms and corporate customers in North America, South America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Learn more at www.dynata.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2208947/Dynata_CCO_Brad_Brockhaug.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/808175/Dynata_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Dynata

