Dynata Acquires Sharpr to Extend Insights Platform

DALLAS, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynata, the world's largest first-party data and insights platform, today announced the acquisition of Sharpr, a leading knowledge management, content syndication and publishing platform. With the acquisition, Dynata will integrate Sharpr's capabilities – recently recognized by Forrester as a leader in Market and Competitive Intelligence Platforms – into its Dynata Insights Platform, delivering a single connected solution to manage every step along the entire research and marketing continuum.

Founded in 2011, Sharpr helps insight teams syndicate content from different sources, sharing real-time insights with key internal and external audiences and stakeholders. Powered by artificial intelligence, Sharpr surfaces relevant insights and research to users, making that content accessible, searchable and publishable. Companies can easily discover, collaborate, manage, share and transform their most important and relevant content and data efficiently and easily, ensuring it is readily available and can be implemented to discover new insights and power better decision-making.

"Our mission is to bring the voice of the customer to the entire marketing continuum, from strategy, innovation, and branding to advertising, measurement, and optimization," said Gary S. Laben, CEO of Dynata. "This acquisition furthers that mission by ensuring that the research powering that continuum can be organized and shared with stakeholders, extending the value of those insights. It enhances our Dynata Insights Platform, giving our clients a connected platform for all their research and marketing needs."

Chuck Sharp, CEO of Sharpr, added, "We're excited to join Dynata and bring the strength of Sharpr's offering to Dynata's clients. Researchers want to be able to share their insights across the organization to reveal the strength of their findings and leverage the value of the data deeper within the organization. Our platform ensures their insights are searchable, shareable, and can be dynamically delivered to a broader audience."

The integration of Sharpr's capabilities into the Dynata Insights Platform means researchers and marketers now have an easy, intuitive and collaborative way to share and extend research and insights with internal and external audiences. The addition of custom publishing and sharing tools ensures that research investments can be shared and acted upon, either for knowledge-sharing purposes or further research, validating the insights for better and faster decision-making.

Dynata Insights Platform's easy-to-use tools enable clients to leverage the strength and depth of Dynata's unmatched first-party data and innovative solutions, while simultaneously allowing easy connectivity to clients' data or third-party data assets. Clients can identify audiences, develop and launch surveys, analyze, measure and report the results, and now deliver that research and insights into an accessible hub for further research and analysis as needed – all in a single platform. And, with "plug and play" accessibility, the Dynata Insights Platform can be used holistically or programmatically and connected to clients' existing in-house tools.

About Dynata

Dynata is the world's largest first-party data and insights platform. With a reach that encompasses over 62 million consumers and business professionals globally, and an extensive library of individual profile attributes collected through surveys, Dynata is the cornerstone for precise, trustworthy quality data. The company has built innovative data services and solutions around its robust first-party data offering to bring the voice of the customer to the entire marketing continuum – from strategy, innovation, and branding to advertising, measurement, and optimization. Dynata serves nearly 6,000 market research, media and advertising agencies, publishers, consulting and investment firms and corporate customers in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Learn more at www.dynata.com.

About Sharpr

Established in 2011, Sharpr is a searchable insight platform designed to easily collect, analyze, and share market and competitive intelligence insights. Sharpr is used by numerous Fortune 500 companies in CPG, healthcare, retail, financial services and media. Sharpr's artificial intelligence surfaces appropriate content to users and makes search for knowledge relevant, efficient and easy to use, which allows users to create and implement new insights.

