Dynata Appoints new Senior Vice President, Sales & Customer Experience in the UK

LONDON, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynata, the world's largest first-party data company for insights, activation and measurement, today announced the appointment of Henry Dack to the newly created role of SVP, Sales & Customer Experience in the UK.

Henry joins from Forsta, where he held various senior account management and new business development roles over his 12-year tenure, transforming teams and processes for optimal customer engagement and retention, whilst setting new standards of excellence. In his most recent position as VP of Customer Success and Account Management, Henry developed and rolled out global customer success initiatives, steering Forsta toward double-digit revenue growth.

In his new role, Henry will be responsible for developing and executing Dynata's go-to-market strategy in the UK, with a focus on delivering value and efficiency for market research agencies, its core customer base. Leading a team of over 50 people, Henry will shape Dynata's position and approach to key customers, drive the innovation agenda and unlock new business opportunities.

"We are so pleased to have Henry join us to elevate our Sales & Customer Experience strategy in the UK," said Chris Watson, Dynata's Managing Director, International. "His 20 years of experience in customer success and account management, together with his background in a fast-moving SaaS sales environment and his passion for developing customer-centric strategies, make Henry the ideal partner for our clients and leader for our UK team. He joins us during an exciting time of change and innovation in our business, as we enable our clients to make better, faster business decisions powered by first-party data of unmatched quality."

Of his appointment to the SVP, Sales & Customer Experience role, Henry Dack said: "I'm delighted to join Dynata during this pivotal time. I look forward to accelerating our customer success strategy, by fostering lasting relationships with our clients, and understanding their unique needs to identify new growth opportunities. Together, we will continue to deliver exceptional value and drive success for our clients."

About Dynata

Dynata helps companies harness the power of first-party data to make informed, intelligent decisions. With a global reach and an unrivaled approach to quality, we are the most trusted source for reliable, accurate data. We serve more than 6,000 market research, media and advertising agencies, publishers, consulting and investment firms, and corporate customers in North America, South America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. Learn more at www.dynata.com.

