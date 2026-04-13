Dynata appoints Richard Henderson as Chief Revenue Officer

Seasoned global revenue leader brings deep experience scaling data‑centric, platform businesses

WESTPORT, Conn., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynata, the leading provider of global first-party consumer survey data, audience activation, and measurement solutions, today announced the appointment of Richard Henderson as the company's Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, Henderson will oversee Dynata's global go‑to‑market organization, including global sales, marketing, and sales operations, with a focus on delivering consistent, high-quality outcomes for customers worldwide.

Richard Henderson

Henderson joins Dynata with more than 25 years of experience leading and transforming commercial organizations across software, data, and information services businesses. His background spans public and private companies, including FiscalNote, Higher Logic, Stats Perform, and the Corporate Executive Board (now Gartner), where he consistently modernized go‑to‑market models, ran complex data businesses, and drove sustainable revenue growth.

"Richard brings the exact combination of global scale, data‑centric product experience, and go‑to‑market discipline we need," said Mike Petrullo, CEO of Dynata. "He has led high‑performing commercial organizations in complex, multi‑product environments, always anchored in quality and client impact. His leadership will be critical as we advance our platform strategy and reinforce Dynata's quality leadership position."

Most recently, Henderson served as Chief Revenue Officer at FiscalNote, where he led a large, high-performing global team. Henderson's experience closely aligns with Dynata's strategic priorities. He has led multi‑regional organizations across North America, EMEA, APAC, and Latin America, built modern segmentation and enterprise motions, and simplified product portfolios following acquisitions. His background commercializing sophisticated data and analytics solutions positions him well to lead Dynata's new platform to market with a disciplined, scalable operating model.

"Dynata has an unmatched asset in its real‑people, first‑party data, combined with a clear commitment to quality, privacy, and governance," Henderson said. "I'm excited to join the team at this pivotal moment and help scale a modern, data‑centric go‑to‑market organization that delivers measurable impact for clients around the world."

Richard Henderson will be based in the United States and report to Dynata CEO, Mike Petrullo.

About Dynata

Dynata is the world's largest first-party data company for insights, activation, and measurement. With a reach that encompasses millions of consumers and business professionals globally, and an extensive library of individual profile attributes collected through surveys, Dynata is the cornerstone for precise, trustworthy quality data. The company has built innovative data services and solutions around its robust first-party data offering to bring the voice of the customer to the entire marketing continuum — from uncovering insights to activating campaigns and measuring cross-channel marketing return on investment. Dynata serves more than 6,000 market research, media and advertising agencies, publishers, consulting and investment firms, and corporate customers in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

SOURCE Dynata