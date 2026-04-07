Dynata expands political polling product suite to include Audience Activation

Integrated solution transforms high-quality political surveys and voter data into addressable media audiences.

Enables pollsters to measure public opinion, reach the right voters at scale, and optimize performance in a connected workflow.

WESTPORT, Conn., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynata, the industry leader in reliable and accurate first-party consumer survey data, activation, and measurement, today announced the integration of its Audience Activation product into the company's political polling capabilities. Dynata's polling clients can now seamlessly turn validated public opinion data into addressable, privacy-compliant audiences for media targeting and measurement.

Dynata has delivered research-grade insight into public opinion since 1977 and offers multimode surveys including online and voice, powered by high-quality, first-party data. With this expansion, Dynata connects rigorous political polling with downstream activation, enabling clients to measure voter attitudes, issue alignment, and message resonance, and to reach relevant audiences across CTV, digital advertising platforms, and social media channels - increasing impact and return on investment.

Dynata's Audience Activation product securely translates high-quality survey insights into people-based, scaled, addressable audiences. Voter registration data and survey responses are then used to define precise audience segments based on real attitudes, behaviors, issue priorities, and message receptivity. These segments are modeled and scaled to drive reach across channels.

Because polling, activation, and measurement remain connected, clients can continuously test, learn, and optimize messaging over time, delivering greater accuracy, accountability, and impact from insight through activation.

"We help clients understand voters and the issues that matter most, then move quickly from insight to action," said Deirdre Thomas, Chief Product Officer at Dynata. "By connecting research directly to audience targeting, we drive greater impact while upholding the highest standards of data quality, transparency, and respondent consent."

For more information about Dynata's political polling offerings, click here.

About Dynata

Dynata is the world's largest first-party data company for insights, activation, and measurement. With a reach that encompasses 70 million consumers and business professionals globally, and an extensive library of individual profile attributes collected through surveys, Dynata is the cornerstone for precise, trustworthy quality data. The company has built innovative data services and solutions around its robust first-party data offering to bring the voice of the customer to the entire marketing continuum — from uncovering insights to activating campaigns and measuring cross-channel marketing return on investment. Dynata serves more than 6,000 market research, media and advertising agencies, publishers, consulting and investment firms, and corporate customers in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

SOURCE Dynata