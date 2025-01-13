Dynata Appoints Two Key Roles

Mike Jaffe appointed General Manager, Global Operations

Richard Poustie to lead Dynata's EMEA Media division

SHELTON, Conn., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynata, LLC, the most trusted source for reliable, accurate first-party data, today announced the appointment of two seasoned executives, both with previous experience at Kantar Media. Mike Jaffe has been appointed General Manager, Global Operations for Dynata, and Richard Poustie will lead Dynata's EMEA Media division. These strategic hires will play a critical role in driving Dynata's growth and a continued focus on providing customers with unrivalled data quality.

Mike Jaffe, General Manager, Global Operations. Jaffe joins Dynata after having served as Head of Operations for Media Radar. In his role, Jaffe spearheaded the company's service delivery strategy. Prior to joining Media Radar, Jaffe held numerous operations leadership roles at Kantar Media for over 18 years in North America and globally. He also led operations for Vivix, a leading advertising intelligence company, formed in 2023 by unifying the advertising intelligence businesses of Kantar Media and Numerator. Mike boasts a proven record of driving operational excellence and building and leading high-performing teams. Jaffe started on January 6 and is based in the US.

Richard Poustie, Head of Dynata's EMEA Media Division. A well-respected leader in the media research and audience measurement space, Poustie joins Dynata from Kantar Media where he served in numerous leadership roles including CEO of UK and Ireland, and Global CEO for the leading media planning insight tool TGI. Most recently, Poustie was Managing Director of the Barb Service, the UK's Television Audience Measurement currency. As a proven business leader with a strong record of delivering outstanding growth, Poustie will lead Dynata's Media division in EMEA. His focus will be on shaping the division's sales strategy and go-to-market plans across the region, to unlock new opportunities and deliver value for media agencies and organizations that are leveraging Dynata's integrated ad effectiveness and cross media solutions. Poustie started on January 13 and is based in London, UK.

"Both leaders bring a significant depth of experience to our business" said Mike Petrullo, CEO, Dynata. "Mike Jaffe is skilled at driving operational excellence with an emphasis on delivering quality. Richard Poustie is highly regarded in the media industry and has delivered impactful full-scale media solutions for global companies. These appointments signal our ongoing commitment to fueling continued business growth for Dynata."

About Dynata

Dynata is the world's largest first-party data company for insights, activation, and measurement. With a reach that encompasses 70 million consumers and business professionals globally, and an extensive library of individual profile attributes collected through surveys, Dynata is the cornerstone for precise, trustworthy quality data. The Company has built innovative data services and solutions around its robust first-party data offering to bring the voice of the customer to the entire marketing continuum — from uncovering insights to activating campaigns and measuring cross-channel marketing return on investment. Dynata serves more than 6,000 market research, media and advertising agencies, publishers, consulting and investment firms and corporate customers in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Learn more at www.dynata.com.

