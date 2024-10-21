Dynata Establishes New Board of Directors

Gene Davis, Mitch Barnes, Mike Bevacqua, Manish Bhatia, Christian Champ, and Eric Johnson join CEO Mike Petrullo on Dynata's newly constituted, independent board of directors

SHELTON, Conn., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynata, LLC ("Dynata" or the "Company"), the most trusted source for reliable, accurate first-party data, announces a newly appointed Board of Directors. This strategic move underscores Dynata's commitment to enhancing its leadership team, accelerating the company's mission to drive sustainable growth, and focusing on delivering high-quality data to fuel informed, mission-critical business decision-making. Representatives from three of Dynata's largest equity holders, Bain Capital, BlackRock Financial, and First Eagle Investments, as well as three independent directors, join Mike Petrullo, Dynata CEO to form the board. Each member brings a wealth of management experience, with several having been leaders in their fields, including the market research industry.

The newly appointed board members are:

Gene Davis will serve as Chairman of the Dynata Board of Directors. Davis is a distinguished executive with over 40 years of experience in leadership roles across more than 300 public and private companies in sectors like consumer products and retail. He has held various committee leadership positions, including audit, compensation, and governance, and has served on the boards of organizations such as Aeromexico and Skillsoft Corp. Currently, Davis is the Chairman and CEO of PIRINATE Consulting Group, LLC, where he focuses on turnaround management and strategic planning for domestic and international clients.

Mitch Barns is an accomplished executive with over 35 years in market research. He currently serves on the boards of Kynetec, Consumer Edge, and Qualsights. As former CEO of Nielsen, he led the company through significant growth, earning recognition as one of Forbes' "Most Innovative Companies" and the Wall Street Journal's "Best Run Companies." Barns also held key leadership roles at Nielsen, including president of U.S. Media and Greater China. He began his career at Procter & Gamble in market research and brand management.

Mike Bevacqua is a Partner in the Special Situations Group at Bain Capital, LP ("Bain Capital"), which he joined in 1999. He is an experienced board member and has led numerous high-impact investments. Mr. Bevacqua serves on the board of multiple portfolio companies, emphasizing a commitment to enhancing performance and value creation across diverse industry sectors. In addition to investment responsibilities, Mr. Bevacqua is actively involved in mentoring emerging leaders and is dedicated to fostering innovation. Prior to joining Bain Capital, Mr. Bevacqua served in various roles of increasing responsibility at First Union (now Wachovia) Capital Markets and NationsBanc (now Bank of America) Capital Markets. He was also an officer in the United States Marine Corps from 1988 to 1992.

Manish Bhatia is a dynamic leader with over 25 years of experience in analyzing consumer and advertising trends across digital and linear media. He has held key roles in product and commercial organizations at Nielsen, where he was the President of Nielsen Online and then Advanced Digital Services, Comscore, where he was the Chief Product Officer, and Kantar Media where he was the CEO of North America and then Chief Global Growth and Product Officer. He has also served on various boards including NinthDecimal, a mobile location-based measurement company.

Christian Champ is a trusted advisor to companies and a dedicated coach for executives and high performers. He most recently co-led the Fundamentals business at Reorg Research. With over 20 years of experience as an investor, he has held key roles including Portfolio Manager and Head of Credit at First Eagle Alternative Credit (formerly THL Credit). In addition to advisory work, Champ serves on the board of Brook Park Holdings, further demonstrating a commitment to fostering growth and innovation in diverse sectors.

Eric Johnson is a distinguished IT executive who was appointed CIO of Pager Duty in September of 2023 and leads the company's technology vision and strategic initiatives in data management, generative AI, business applications, and automation. Before joining PagerDuty, Johnson served as CIO/SVP at notable organizations like SurveyMonkey, DocuSign, and Talend, and spent 12 years at Informatica, advancing its IT strategy and modernizing its SaaS architecture. In addition to his corporate roles, Johnson serves on the boards of Larkin Street Youth Services and Apty.io, provides advisory support to early-stage companies, and contributes to IT thought leadership.

"We are excited to welcome our new Board of Directors," said Mike Petrullo, CEO of Dynata. "Each has a proven record of accomplishment in fostering business growth, strategic leadership and, in many cases, a deep understanding of the media, insights, and analytics landscape. The Dynata Board of Directors will be invaluable in guiding our strategic direction as we continue to advance our mission and further solidify Dynata's position as the unmatched leader in first-party data for insights, activation, and measurement."

About Dynata

Dynata, the most trusted source for reliable, accurate first-party data, was selected the Overall Winner of the 2024 I-COM Global Data Creativity Awards. With a reach that encompasses 70 million consumers and business professionals globally, and an extensive library of individual profile attributes collected through surveys, Dynata is the cornerstone for precise, trustworthy quality data. The Company has built innovative data services and solutions around its robust first-party data offering to bring the voice of the customer to the entire marketing continuum — from uncovering insights to activating campaigns and measuring cross-channel marketing return on investment. Dynata serves more than 6,000 market research, media and advertising agencies, publishers, consulting and investment firms and corporate customers in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Learn more at www.dynata.com.

