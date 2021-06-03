Dynata Partners With Ecosia Trees, The Green Search Engine's New Reforestation Service

Dynata partners with Ecosia on innovative global tree-planting program Tweet this

"Climate change is one of the most pressing challenges facing the world today, and businesses around the world must unite to combat effectively the threats of climate change," said Michel Guidi, Managing Director, International for Dynata. "Our own research shows that 77% of consumers expect businesses to take urgent action in response to climate change. Reforestation is cited by environmentalists and scientists alike as one of the best ways to do fight climate change – and in doing so, work with local communities around the world to fight poverty. Partnering with Ecosia gives us a partner with expertise and worldwide reach to launch a tree-planting program at Dynata, along with the opportunity to become one of the first companies to partner in their new 'Ecosia Trees' program. We're excited to help launch this important program and we encourage other companies to join us as tree-planting organizations."

Added Christian Kroll, CEO, Ecosia, "We're excited to have Dynata on board as we kick off our new tree planting service. For Ecosia Trees we're seeking partners that have a global mindset and a true interest in tackling climate change, as well as an understanding of the importance of planting, monitoring, and protecting trees the right way where they are needed most. Dynata's global footprint and approach, engaging not only their employees but also customers, positions them as a key partner for us to be able to continue to grow and expand our tree-planting efforts around the world."

Reforestation is the natural or intentional restocking of existing forests and woodlands that have been depleted, either through deforestation, clearcutting or natural occurrences. It is frequently used to remedy the effects of deforestation, rebuilding ecosystems, improving air quality and mitigating global warming, and is cited by environmentalists and scientists alike as one of the best ways to combat climate change – and in doing so work with local communities around the world to fight poverty.

Since its founding in 2009, Ecosia has gone on to become the world's largest not-for-profit search engine and has planted more than 125 million trees in over 30 countries. Over the past 10 years, its team of reforestation experts has built up a diversified and highly effective tree-planting portfolio that restores and protects most of the world's biodiversity hotspots and holistically affects multiple Sustainable Development Goals. Trees are monitored for at least three years using innovative satellite and geo-tagging technology, to ensure they not only grow, but survive and thrive. All Ecosia Trees partners will receive comprehensive quarterly reports so they can track their positive impact.

Companies can apply to become an Ecosia Trees partner at trees.ecosia.org, or contact the team directly via [email protected]. Each applicant will be considered depending on their motivations for partnering and other commitments. Ecosia has a policy where it will not plant trees for companies in industries including fossil fuels, weapons, industrial agriculture, mining, or airlines.

About Dynata

Dynata is the world's largest first-party data platform for insights, activation and measurement. With a reach that encompasses over 62 million consumers and business professionals globally, and an extensive library of individual profile attributes collected through surveys, Dynata is the cornerstone for precise, trustworthy quality data. The company has built innovative data services and solutions around its robust first-party data offering to bring the voice of the customer to the entire marketing continuum – from strategy, innovation, and branding to advertising, measurement, and optimization. Dynata serves more than 6,000 market research, media and advertising agencies, publishers, consulting and investment firms and corporate customers in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Learn more at www.dynata.com

About Ecosia

Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Ecosia is the world's largest not-for-profit search engine. It has planted more than 125 million trees in more than 30 countries worldwide. In 2014 Ecosia was accredited as a B Corporation and in 2017 it built the first of its four solar plants to ensure it is 100% renewable, reaching 200% renewable in July 2020. In 2018 Ecosia gave away its shares to the Purpose Foundation, to assure that it can never be sold and that no one, including the founder, can profit or receive dividends from the company. Ecosia was founded by Christian Kroll in 2009. Visit info.ecosia.org to learn more.

