Dynepic, Inc. Acquires SmartBridge CAC Login Technology to Level-Up MOTAR's Secure Single Sign-On

RENO, Nev., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic leap forward, Dynepic®, Inc. announced today that it has acquired SmartBridge from Netrist Solutions , providing US government Common Access Card (CAC) holders a seamless and secure way to authenticate into the MOTAR® platform. This is a significant move to level up the core MOTAR Platform capability in Dynepic's mission to power an open ecosystem of multi-dimensional knowledge for a better tomorrow.

Dynepic. Inc announced it has acquired SmartBridge from Netrist Solutions.

"We are stoked to fully acquire Netrist's SmartBridge technology," said Krissa Watry, Co-Founder and CEO of Dynepic. "While SmartBridge was previously integrated as a third-party capability through MOTAR's open APIs and agnostic plug-in framework, enabling it as a core platform feature will ensure seamless authentication across the MOTAR product suite."

Known as the secure 'platform of platforms' for training delivery, analysis, and reporting, MOTAR (Member, Operations, Training, Analytics, and Reports) currently serves as the central training and operations hub for the US Air Force, where Airmen can leverage relevant content, rapidly create immersive training lessons and combine them with existing multi-modal training in courses for students. MOTAR also provides a seamless and secure delivery of multi-dimensional applications regardless of location and timezone, all while tracking student data and records in one place.

"SmartBridge is a natural fit for the core MOTAR Platform," explained Kevin Wood, Managing Director of Netrist. "We developed SmartBridge under a Small Business Innovation Research ( SBIR ) Phase II program and are thrilled to take it from conception to commercialization in just a few years."

CAC authentication is a requirement for most Department of Defense applications. With Dynepic's newly acquired CAC login technology, MOTAR ecosystem applications will be able to more quickly activate under MOTAR Live's (https://motar.af.mil) Authority to Operate (ATO). For government users, the addition of CAC as a core MOTAR service means effortless, secure access with the opportunity to discover all the platform has to offer before choosing to fully activate.

About Dynepic

Dynepic® is a woman- and service-disabled veteran-founded tech company headquartered in Reno, Nevada whose mission is to power an open ecosystem of multi-dimensional knowledge for a better tomorrow.

About Netrist

Tomorrow's Solutions Today. Netrist Solutions designs, develops, and operates logistics software solutions in the cloud. Netrist supports the U.S. Air Force and commercial logistics providers with digital transformation, security, and enterprise-class high availability and fault-tolerant system architecture.

SOURCE Dynepic