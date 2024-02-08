Dynepic, Inc. Acquires SmartBridge CAC Login Technology to Level-Up MOTAR's Secure Single Sign-On

News provided by

Dynepic

08 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

RENO, Nev., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic leap forward, Dynepic®, Inc. announced today that it has acquired SmartBridge from Netrist Solutions, providing US government Common Access Card (CAC) holders a seamless and secure way to authenticate into the MOTAR® platform. This is a significant move to level up the core MOTAR Platform capability in Dynepic's mission to power an open ecosystem of multi-dimensional knowledge for a better tomorrow.

Continue Reading
Dynepic. Inc announced it has acquired SmartBridge from Netrist Solutions.
Dynepic. Inc announced it has acquired SmartBridge from Netrist Solutions.

"We are stoked to fully acquire Netrist's SmartBridge technology," said Krissa Watry, Co-Founder and CEO of Dynepic. "While SmartBridge was previously integrated as a third-party capability through MOTAR's open APIs and agnostic plug-in framework, enabling it as a core platform feature will ensure seamless authentication across the MOTAR product suite."

Known as the secure 'platform of platforms' for training delivery, analysis, and reporting, MOTAR (Member, Operations, Training, Analytics, and Reports) currently serves as the central training and operations hub for the US Air Force, where Airmen can leverage relevant content, rapidly create immersive training lessons and combine them with existing multi-modal training in courses for students. MOTAR also provides a seamless and secure delivery of multi-dimensional applications regardless of location and timezone, all while tracking student data and records in one place.

"SmartBridge is a natural fit for the core MOTAR Platform," explained Kevin Wood, Managing Director of Netrist. "We developed SmartBridge under a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II program and are thrilled to take it from conception to commercialization in just a few years."

CAC authentication is a requirement for most Department of Defense applications. With Dynepic's newly acquired CAC login technology, MOTAR ecosystem applications will be able to more quickly activate under MOTAR Live's (https://motar.af.mil) Authority to Operate (ATO). For government users, the addition of CAC as a core MOTAR service means effortless, secure access with the opportunity to discover all the platform has to offer before choosing to fully activate.

About Dynepic
Dynepic® is a woman- and service-disabled veteran-founded tech company headquartered in Reno, Nevada whose mission is to power an open ecosystem of multi-dimensional knowledge for a better tomorrow.

About Netrist
Tomorrow's Solutions Today. Netrist Solutions designs, develops, and operates logistics software solutions in the cloud. Netrist supports the U.S. Air Force and commercial logistics providers with digital transformation, security, and enterprise-class high availability and fault-tolerant system architecture.

 

SOURCE Dynepic

Also from this source

Dynepic Promotes Orchun Koroglu to Chief Product Officer

Dynepic Promotes Orchun Koroglu to Chief Product Officer

Dynepic®, Inc. has named Orchun Koroglu as its Chief Product Officer. An industry leader for many years, Koroglu will continue to be involved with...
Dynepic Earns $1.25M Contract to Expand Digital Thread Capabilities on MOTAR and Future-proof USAF Training Content

Dynepic Earns $1.25M Contract to Expand Digital Thread Capabilities on MOTAR and Future-proof USAF Training Content

Dynepic, Inc.® announces it has been selected by AFWERX for an AFVentures SBIR/STTR Open Topic Phase II contract in the amount of $1.25M focused on...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.