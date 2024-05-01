MOTAR Fastlane Supercharges Application Deployment to US Military

Dynepic's XR-optimized pipeline supports creators to efficiently get secure, IL4 compliant apps into the hands of government users

RENO, Nev., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynepic®, Inc. has officially released its new eXtended Reality (XR) optimized application delivery pipeline, MOTAR® Fastlane, and in record time has deployed the first third party application under MOTAR's Authorization to Operate (ATO) where it's now accessible for government use on MOTAR Live's Hub via NIPRNet at https://motar.af.mil.

Dynepic's MOTAR Fastlane has leveled-up the process for software applications to inherit MOTAR security controls, deploy to an IL4 environment, and deliver to approved devices (even XR headsets!) in weeks instead of years.

MOTAR, also known as the 'platforms of platforms,' is the Department of Defense's immersive learning ecosystem that empowers users to train and operate without boundaries - online, offline, anytime, anywhere and on any device. The addition of MOTAR Fastlane has now leveled-up the process for software applications to inherit MOTAR security controls, deploy to an IL4 environment, and deliver to approved devices (even XR headsets!) in weeks instead of years. The company plans to publicly highlight its first app deployed via MOTAR Fastlane from Janus Research later this month.

"We have an ambitious vision at Dynepic; this is just the first milestone for MOTAR Fastlane. Right now, the capability is aimed at applications made with Unity, and in the fall we'll expand to include Kubernetes containerized services and WebXR apps," said Co-Founder and CEO, Krissa Watry. "Every step of the way, MOTAR is evolving to support the needs of today's Multi-Capable Airmen, and now MOTAR Fastlane can help ensure they have the immersive apps and cutting edge technology they need in a one stop shop."

This expansion of the MOTAR platform comes just a year after Dynepic was awarded a significant contract - the AFWERX Strategic Funding Increase (STRATFI) and is part of a four-year effort to round out the core capabilities that will make MOTAR the platform of choice to host and deliver a diverse and sustainable immersive technology ecosystem for the USAF and broader DoD.

See here for more information specifically on MOTAR Fastlane.

About Dynepic

Dynepic® is a woman- and service-disabled veteran-founded tech company headquartered in Reno, Nevada whose mission is to power an open ecosystem of multi-dimensional knowledge for a better tomorrow.

