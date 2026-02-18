Dyson Launches PencilWash™ the Slimmest (1), Ultra-Light, and Hygienic Wet and Dry Cleaner

Engineered for effortless maneuverability and hygienic wet cleaning, the new 38mm PencilWash™ tackles wet spills and stains with a quick drying floor finish

Ultra-slim with a 1.5in handle for optimal in-hand comfort and easy storage

Lightweight at just 4.9lbs, engineered for maximum maneuverability and cleaning under low furniture

Uses a combination of hydration, agitation, and extraction technologies to ensure only fresh water is used to clean your home

Hydration control for precise water supply across different floor types and stains

Designed to reach along walls and skirting boards, and lays flat to just 6in to clean under low furniture for a complete result

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dyson today unveils the Dyson PencilWash™, offering a lighter, slimmer, and smaller solution to wet cleaning without compromising on hygiene. The Dyson PencilWash™ combines Dyson's expertise in wet cleaning and emphasis on hygiene with the revolutionary, Dyson-designed, pencil-thin format, delivering effortless maneuverability and hygienic cleaning performance for modern homes.

John Churchill

Chief Technology Officer, Dyson

"We're keen on making machines smaller and lighter while dramatically improving performance. PencilWash™ applies that thinking to wet cleaning: our slimmest, ultra-light format that glides effortlessly and reaches where others can't. Using hydration, agitation and extraction, it delivers a hygienic clean with fresh water only, supported ‑by our filter-free ‑free system. It brings the simplicity of a broom together with the precision and power from Dyson engineering."

The slimmest and lightest wet cleaner1

Lies flat to clean tight spaces

The new ultra-slim, lightweight handle, just 1.5in in diameter, makes wet cleaning effortless without compromising hygiene and cleaning performance.

The Dyson PencilWash™ weighs just 4.9lb, and 0.84lb in hand, is highly maneuverable as it steers naturally with a simple twist. It lies flat to 170o to clean under low furniture and reach tight spaces without losing performance.

No dirty filter

No odor emission

Unlike conventional wet and dry cleaners, the Dyson PencilWash™ has no filter that would trap dirt, breed bacteria, emit odors, and is difficult and unpleasant to clean. It's filter-free design removes the risk of sludge, blockages, or drop in performance, ensuring powerful and reliable cleaning every time.

High-density microfiber roller

Effectively tackles wet spills and stains, with a quick-drying floor finish

The new Dyson PencilWash™ is engineered to clean all types of mess in one go, including wet spills and stains. It features a high-density microfiber roller, with 64,000 filaments per cm2, that spins rapidly to remove wet and dry debris simultaneously.

Dirty water and debris are continuously extracted from the microfiber roller on every rotation. Combined with a precision-engineered 8-points hydration system that delivers a consistent supply of fresh water to the roller, owners are always using fresh water to clean the floors – so your next clean is always as hygienic as your first.

Cleans up to 1,076ft2 of flooring2

With customizable hydration modes

The Dyson PencilWash™ offers two hydration modes for precise control of floor wetness. Whether tackling light spills or stubborn stains, users can adjust water flow to suit different surfaces and cleaning needs, ensuring optimal results with a quick-drying floor finish.

A 10 fl oz clean water tank cleans up to 11,076ft2 of flooring2. With up to 30 minutes of runtime3, owners can clean more of their home in one go – all while maintaining a quick-drying floor finish.

Dyson 02 Probiotic hard floor cleaning solution (Sold Separately)

The Dyson 02 Probiotic hard floor cleaning solution is specially formulated to work alongside all Dyson wet & dry cleaners, including the Dyson PencilWash™, for optimized floor cleaning performance and longer lasting cleans. It is a non-foaming, non-toxic formula that deep cleans at the microscopic level, effectively lifting dirt and grime while being gentle on floors and safe for pets and children.

Buy Direct from Dyson

The Dyson PencilWash™ is available from March 17, 2026, priced at $349. To buy, learn more, and experience the Dyson PencilWash™, visit Dyson Stores or https://www.dyson.com/floor-cleaners/wet/pencilwash.

Dyson PencilWash™ specifications

Size 1.5in diameter 10.5in (L) x 7.8in (W) x 45.6in (H) Lays flat 170o, cleaning under tight spaces up to 6in Weight 4.9lb (full machine) 0.8lb (weight-in-hand) Runtime Up to 30 minutes Water tank capacity 10 fl oz (clean water tank) 12 fl oz (dirty water tank) Floor coverage 1,076ft2 Charge time 3.5 hours Price $349

1 Compared against top 5 brands globally, with top 3 dedicated floor washer models from those brands, from GFK, FEB, and Circana data from June 2024 to June 2025 tested internally to DTM021.

2 Floor coverage is simulated in low hydration mode based on single clean water tank filling. Floor coverage may vary based on mode, usage and cleaning routine.

3 In single battery charge. Actual run time may vary based on the product usage.

SOURCE Dyson