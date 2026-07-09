Dyson relaunches it's fastest, most powerful Airwrap Co‑anda2x™ multi-styler¹ with four new attachments

Engineered for versatility. Crafted to deliver salon-quality results to power up every style.

Conical Co-anda2x™ curling barrel

Large round volumizing brush 2x

1.6" Co-anda2x™ curling barrel

Air straightener 2x

NEW YORK, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dyson reintroduces the Airwrap Co-anda2x™ multi-styler and dryer with four new and improved attachments, giving Airwrap™ lovers new styling options with enhanced airflow engineering and improved ergonomic design.

Engineered to deliver superior performance with no heat damage, the new attachments harness the power of the Dyson Gen 2™ motor and its 2x air pressure¹ to shape, smooth and define hair with greater ease and precision.

Airwrap Co anda2x™ and new attachments.

The latest additions, including the Conical Co-anda2x™ curling barrel, Large round volumizing brush 2x, a longer 1.6" Co‑anda2x™ curling barrel, and the brand-new Air straightener 2x — are designed to help users create natural, long‑lasting styles across all hair types with improved wrapping¹, control and consistency.

Conical Co-anda2x™ curling barrel

For natural curls from root to tip.

Engineered with a tapered design that narrows toward the tip, the conical barrel creates beautifully defined curls with natural movement. It's shape allows you to wrap hair effortlessly, delivering a tighter curl pattern from the root and a looser curl as you work down the barrel.

Improved root access for a seamless curl pattern from root to tip, ensuring you achieve consistent, salon smooth results.

The result: curls that look polished yet feel soft, with enhanced longevity and bounce.

Large Volumizing Brush 2x

For blow-dry straight results on all hair types.

Engineered with a larger brush head and new round volumizing design, the Large round volumizing brush 2x introduces improved smoothing and straightening performance.

Designed to deliver blow-dry straight results with added body.

with added body. Bristle technology introduces controlled airflow for reduced frizz, and smoother tension with less tangles²

and smoother tension with Ideal for shaping and adding volume to all hair types .

. The redesigned brush surface increases airflow contacts for faster shaping, greater lift and a voluminous finish, with less effort.

The brush has a diameter of 2.8 inches for effortless styling.

1.6" Co‑anda2x™ curling barrel (Long)

For better, faster wrapping with 30% more power.¹

The upgraded 1.6" Co‑anda2x™ Curling Barrel (Long) delivers Dyson's most efficient curling performance yet — especially for long or thick hair.

30% more power (vs. Airwrap i.d.™ multi-styler and dryer) enables faster and more responsive wrapping.

(vs. Airwrap i.d.™ multi-styler and dryer) enables faster and more responsive wrapping. Improved aerodynamics support better wrapping , capturing more hair per section for greater efficiency.¹

, capturing more hair per section for greater efficiency.¹ Generates more consistent curls³ through stable airflow in combination with i.d. curl™ sequence.

through stable airflow in combination with Longer barrel⁴ length designed for mid‑length to longer hair.

length designed for mid‑length to longer hair. The machine automatically detects when the hair is fully wrapped to activate the complete i.d. curl™ sequence, for effortless curling.

Air straightener 2x

For wet to dry straightening, in as little as one pass.

The Air straightener 2x uses Dyson patented aerothermal plates to deliver naturally straight styles in one easy step.

Two high-velocity air jets straighten the hair as it dries, for a smooth and aligned finish.

Ceramic coated aerothermal plates are passively heated by airflow for no extreme temperatures.

Designed for increased control, allowing you to control the clamp force to achieve your desired tension.

Designed with hair health in mind

Like all Dyson hair tools, these new attachments are engineered to protect hair from heat damage. Intelligent heat control measures temperature 1000 times per second, ensuring airflow never exceeds high temperature levels.

Availability

The Dyson Airwrap Co-anda2x™ multi‑styler and dryer Straight+Wavy set in the Ceramic Pink colorway is available at $749.99, complete with six attachments including the new Conical Co-anda2x™ curling barrel, Large round volumizing brush 2x, 1.6" Co-anda2x™ curling barrel, and Air straightener 2x. The Curly+Coily set, featuring the new Conical Co‑anda2x™ curling barrel and the Large Round Volumizing Brush 2x will be available later this year as well as both sets in the Jasper Plum colorway.

Additionally, the new attachments will be available for individual purchase starting July 9th at the below prices. Visit Dyson.com for latest availability as stock may be limited.

Conical Co-anda2x™ curling barrel 2x – $39.99

– Large round volumizing brush 2x - $39.99

- 1.6" Co-anda2x™ curling barrel – $39.99

– Air straightener 2x attachment - $44.99

vs. Dyson Airwrap i.d.™ multi-styler and dryer. vs. Dyson Airwrap i.d.™ Round volumizing brush. vs. Original Dyson Airwrap™ multi-styler and dryer. vs. Original 1.6" Co-anda2x™ curling barrel.

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact

Delia Sullivan ([email protected])

Lindsy Spiegelman ([email protected])

SOURCE Dyson