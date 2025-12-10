E-713 High-Performance Motion Controller Family Introduced

Highest Flexibility and Performance for Semiconductor, Photonics and SR-Microscopy Applications

SHREWSBURY, Mass., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PI (Physik Instrumente), a global leader in nanopositioning and precision motion and positioning systems, has introduced the E-713 series, its newest motion controller generation engineered for high-performance control of multi-axis nanopositioning systems.

The E-713 Motion controller builds upon the legacy of PI’s E-712 controller family.

The E-713 succeeds the E-712 controller family, which has long been the trusted backbone of PI's high-performance nanopositioning solutions. Its modular design allows the combination of different drive technologies and position sensors—from servo and piezo motors to capacitive gauges, absolute encoders, and interferometers. Designed for high-precision application markets such as semiconductor test and metrology, photonics test and assembly, super-resolution microscopy, and laser processing, the controller offers exceptional flexibility. It includes capabilities such as 6-axis coordinate transformation for hexapod-like parallel-kinematic structures, integrated scanning and alignment routines for efficient fiber-optic alignment, high-bandwidth/high-resolution analog inputs for analog sensors and signals, along with advanced sensor-processing functions and polynomial linearity correction to ensure outstanding accuracy and operational reliability. A comprehensive software package is included.

Building on the E-712's legacy, the E-713 controller family delivers greater flexibility, simpler integration of third-party peripherals, and a new performance benchmark for multi-channel applications.

The E-713 motion controller is supported by PIMikroMove, PI's intuitive user software that enables rapid startup without programming expertise and provides graphical visualization of signals and operations. An extensive set of drivers is also available for C, C++, C#, NI LabVIEW, and MATLAB.

Industries Served

Semiconductors, optics, laser processing, optical components alignment, automatic wafer testing, silicon photonics assembly

» More information on E-713.6SDA Motion Controller Family

PI Americas

www.pi-usa.us | [email protected] | (508) 832-3456

SOURCE PI (Physik Instrumente) LP