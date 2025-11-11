PINovAlign - Cost-Optimized, High-Speed Fiber-Alignment System for Silicon Photonics

Available in 3-asix to 6-axis variants for single- and dual-sided fiber and fiber-array applications.

SHREWSBURY, Mass., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PI (Physik Instrumente) offers a new 6-axis variant of its successful F-141 PINovAlign automated fiber alignment system. The F-141 is a compact, cost-optimized high-performance alignment solution providing precision motion in 2, 3, 4 and degrees of freedom for the industrial test and assembly of photonic integrated circuits (PICs), fibers and fiber array units (FAU). Designed for space-limited environments, the F-141 fits within a footprint of just 5 x 7 x 4 inches (WxLxH) while delivering 40 mm of XYZ travel and ±12° of rotation—ideal for array alignment tasks.

The F-141 PINovAlign is a cost-optimized, high-speed photonics alignment system available in 3 to 6-axis single- and dual-sided variants. The PINovAlign system is ideal for array alignment and silicon photonics applications.

Direct-Drive Design Provides for High Dynamics

Powered by direct-drive motors, the system achieves high acceleration, speed, and resolution with long lifetime and maintenance-free operation. Crossed-roller bearings and flexure guides ensure smooth, precise motion and repeatable performance.

Optional 6-Axis Version

In addition to 2-, 3-, and 4-axis models, the F-141 is available with an optional pitch/yaw module for fully automated six-degree-of-freedom alignment. Custom configurations are also available for different optical axis orientations.

Advanced Alignment Control and Integrated Intelligence

The F-141 is driven by PI's EtherCAT®-based multi-axis alignment controller, featuring rapid signal analysis and onboard machine learning. Embedded scan and alignment routines deliver faster and more reliable results than conventional host-based algorithms, simplifying system integration and boosting throughput.

Fastest First-Light Detection in the Industry

PI's proprietary alignment algorithms enable industry-leading first-light acquisition and signal optimization speeds—up to 100× faster than conventional techniques. Leveraging ultra-low-noise electronics, pulse-width modulation (PWM) amplifiers, and 24-bit analog-to-digital converters for high-bandwidth optical power monitoring, the F-141 delivers highly stable and repeatable optical coupling performance, even under challenging environmental conditions.

SPIE Prism Award Finalist

The F-141 PINovAlign system was also recognized as a finalist for the SPIE Prism Award in the Test & Measurement category. The winners will be announced in January 2026, during the Photonics West Conference in San Francisco.

Industries Served

PIC alignment, fiber alignment, photonics test and assembly, optical component assembly, automated photonic wafer testing, photonics wafer probing

