H-815 Hexapod: PI Sets a New Benchmark for 24/7 Industrial-Grade Precision Motion

Engineered for continuous operation, the H-815 combines sub-micron positioning accuracy with a compact, high-stiffness architecture—ideal for precision alignment in space-constrained and demanding industrial environments.

SHREWSBURY, Mass., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PI (Physik Instrumente), a global leader in precision motion control and nanopositioning, offers the H-815 high-accuracy industrial hexapod, a rugged, a high-resolution, six-degree-of-freedom parallel kinematic motion platform engineered for continuous 24/7 operation in demanding industrial environments.

Meet PI’s 6-Axis Hexapod Motion and Alignment System. Compact, sub-micrometer precision, high load capacity, integrated brakes, ideal for 24/7 industrial use.

The H-815 hexapod offers sub-micron resolution, high stability, and long-term repeatability, making it ideally suited for precision alignment and motion tasks in applications such as camera lens assembly, Micro-LED manufacturing, photonics, aerospace systems, and fiber optic device integration.

With a compact mechanical envelope—featuring a 155 mm overall height and a 222 mm baseplate diameter—the H-815 supports payloads up to 10 kg (22 lbs) while maintaining high structural stiffness. Its advanced controller enables fully synchronized motion across all six degrees of freedom (X, Y, Z, pitch, roll, yaw), ensuring precise, multi-axis positioning and alignment across any spatial orientation.

Key design elements include high-stiffness cardanic joints for enhanced rigidity, precision ball screw actuators that minimize friction and extend operational lifespan, and absolute position encoders that eliminate the need for homing sequences, thereby reducing initialization time and increasing throughput in automated environments.

Key Features & Benefits

Sub-Micron Resolution: Achieves minimum incremental motion of 0.1 µm in X, Y, and Z axes, enabling precise alignment and positioning for high-accuracy applications.

High Throughput Motion: Supports linear travel speeds of up to 20 mm/s, optimizing cycle times in production environments.

Compact, Rugged Design: Low-profile architecture facilitates seamless integration into space-constrained systems, while robust mechanical construction ensures reliable operation under industrial conditions.

Integrated Safety Mechanism: Motor brakes engage automatically upon power loss, providing secure positioning and protecting payload integrity.

Intuitive Kinematic Control: Direct control in Cartesian coordinates with full support for user-defined coordinate systems and integrated motion simulation capabilities.

Programmable Center of Rotation: Software-defined pivot point can be configured anywhere within or beyond the hexapod's mechanical envelope, allowing flexible adaptation to diverse alignment tasks.

Ideal for industrial precision alignment, metrology, and assembly, the H-815 sets a new standard for high-accuracy, 6-axis motion in continuous-operation environments.

Industries Served

Automotive, aerospace, electronics, photonics, optics, precision assembly, semiconductors, microLED production

