New Avinox Batteries Introduced for the First Time, Further Enabling Users to Customize their Ride

SHENZHEN, China, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avinox, the e-bike innovator behind the award-winning Avinox M1 e-bike drive system, today launches the Avinox M2S and Avinox M2, the next evolution of Avinox drive systems offering unmatched power, control, range, and efficiency. Over 60 industry partners have integrated the newest Avinox systems, including Amflow, Atherton, BH, Canyon, Commencal, Crestline, Crussis, Forbidden, Megamo, Mondraker, Pivot, Propain, Raymon, Rotwild, Steppenwolf, Teewing, Thömus, Unno, Whyte and more.

e-Bike Innovator Avinox Powers the Next Generation of Electric Bikes with the Launch of the Avinox M2S and Avinox M2 with 60 Leading Bike Brands

"Avinox continues to expand its market presence with innovations like today's new drive systems," said Ferdinand Wolf, Product Experience Director at Avinox. "Our established independence as a company has only elevated and accelerated Avinox's commitment to excellence and industry leadership, and we look forward to bringing positive changes to the status quo with new products that propel the industry forward. Since the launch of the Avinox M1 in 2024, we have garnered substantial support and popularity among manufacturers and users. As of today's announcement, Avinox has the privilege of working with more than 60 top OEM bike brand partners, and we're thrilled to have them along with us on the journey to change the world of e-bikes."

Lightweight & Compact Unit

One of the most celebrated features of the Avinox M1 is its compact size and featherlight weight. Both the Avinox M2S and M2 maintain the M1's small form factor almost exactly, with each weighing approximately 2.59 kg and 2.65 kg[1], respectively. The M2S offers a 45% increase in power density and a 21.6% increase in torque density[1] compared to the Avinox M1 Drive Unit, while the M2 delivers a 4.6% increase in power density.[1]

Higher Power & Torque, Quieter and Cooler Ride

Avinox continues to redefine the limits of power in e-bikes. The new high-performance Avinox M2S motor introduces a peak power limit of 1,500W and 150Nm of peak torque and 130Nm of continuous torque[1], delivering high power and smooth, rider-controlled assistance, while the Avinox M2 motor also promises a powerful ride, with a peak power limit of 1,100W and 125Nm of peak torque[1].

Despite the increased power, noise is kept to a minimum, with the drive systems operating with a sound pressure level of ≤ 45 dBA.[1] The Avinox M2S eliminates gear play and pedal kickback noise with a dual-gear meshing design, and the Avinox M2 uses helical gears to reduce knocking or rattling sounds, even on rough terrain.

The new-generation Avinox M2S Drive Unit also integrates a temperature sensor, paired with all-new cooling fins and flat wire windings. This significantly boosts heat dissipation and reduces energy loss, ensuring stable and sustained high-power output.

Ample Battery Power to Extend Range

The company's latest integrated battery, the custom Avinox FP700 is a 700Wh high-energy battery that unleashes the motor's full potential, easily handling long-distance rides. With a weight of 3.18 kg and an energy density of 220 Wh/kg, the Avinox FP700 also supports GaN 3x fast charging for efficient power replenishment, charging from 0% to 80% in 1 hour and 16 minutes[1].

Today's launch also includes Avinox's first removable batteries: the Avinox RS800 and the Avinox RS600. Whether a rider is commuting or exploring on long-distance rides, the batteries can be easily removed for charging with a simple quick-release feature, offering the option to charge the battery without moving the entire bike to an outlet. The Avinox RS800 Battery boasts a high energy density of 200 Wh/kg, weighs only about 4 kg, and delivers 800 Wh of energy, while the Avinox RS600 delivers 600 Wh of energy and weighs just about 2.96 kg,[1] making it suitable for short daily rides.

The Avinox RS600 Battery can also be mounted externally on a bike frame to serve as a dual battery, significantly extending how far and long cyclists can ride and eliminating the fear of running out of battery on a ride.

Control and Guidance, At a Glance

Avinox is also introducing two new display control screens: the Avinox DP100-F and the DPC100. These 2-inch OLED full-color control displays guarantee performance, even during wet weather and on muddy routes. New features include:

Ride navigation: Riders can import routes from third-party route-planning apps to the Avinox Ride App, and they'll be sent to the control display, which will provide turn-by-turn directions and alerts throughout the ride. The route can be saved on the display to use again.





Heart rate-based range adjustments: Riders can pair a heart rate monitor, set a target heart rate range, and the level of assist output will adjust to keep the rider's heart rate within the set range. If the heart rate spikes above the range, the motor will increase assist to help the rider reduce exertion, and if the heart rate is low, the motor will decrease assist so that the rider has to increase their own effort and output.





Integration with the Apple Find My[1] ecosystem: After binding the bike to Apple's Find My app, users can check the bike's location and battery level, or trigger a sound to locate it anytime (only available with the DPC100 Display).

Avinox Ride App

The latest version of the Avinox Ride App offers users even more control from their phone, including new features such as:

Custom riding parameters: Based on riding preferences and scenarios, riders can use the Avinox Ride app to adjust riding parameters such as assist level, start assist, continued assist, and max torque, creating a unique riding style. The data layout on the control display can also be customized to adjust parameter visuals, satisfying personalized data viewing needs.





Health Management System (HMS): When detecting a malfunction in the drive system, an alert will be shown on the control display and a beep will sound to notify riders. Any error status can be checked, troubleshot, and resolved via app.





Abnormal Movement Alerts: When pairing the bike with a phone via Bluetooth, users can enable the Bluetooth unlock feature to automatically unlock the bike upon approach. Also, the app's Bike Protection features can send the user a notification in the event of an abnormal bike movement.

Avinox Ultimate Connectivity

The Avinox systems have been designed for interoperability, allowing the use of key Avinox components across different Avinox models. The new generation motors, batteries, and touchscreens are compatible and interchangeable with those of the previous generation, and vice versa.

Availability

For potential business partnership, please contact: [email protected]

For more information, please visit www.avinox-ebike.com .

Certified Quality and Global Support

The Avinox Drive System's components have been rigorously tested and certified by authoritative organizations such as TÜV SÜD and TÜV Rheinland[1]. Avinox's global network of over 20 service centers ensures that riders have access to timely and professional support.

[1] All data was tested in controlled conditions. Actual experience may vary. For more details, please refer to www.avinox-ebike.com .

About Avinox

Avinox is an e-bike systems company building integrated technology that powers the next generation of electric bicycles. The innovator behind the award-winning Avinox e-bike drive system, the company develops drive systems and products that work together to deliver a natural and responsive riding experience. Avinox represents a new generation of e-bike system providers, focused on seamless integration, efficiency, and digital capability led by cutting-edge technology and thoughtful design. With an unwavering commitment to technological excellence and uncompromising performance, Avinox challenges the industry standard and redefines how an e-bike is built. Leading bike manufacturers across the globe have embraced the company's vision and partnered with Avinox to shape the future of electric mobility.

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SOURCE AVINOX