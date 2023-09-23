E-cigarette Market size in the UK to grow by USD 1.37 billion between 2022 to 2027, The prominence of private-label brands is an emerging trend shaping the growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The e-cigarette market in UK is expected to grow by USD 1.37 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period. The prominence of private-label brands is an emerging e-cigarette market trend in UK. However, factors such as the presence of substitute products may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Product (Modular e-cigarettes, Rechargeable e-cigarettes, and Disposable e-cigarettes) and Distribution Channel (Offline and Online). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled UK E-cigarette Market 2023-2027

Significant Trends

The prominence of private-label brands is an emerging e-cigarette market trend. Various major retailers across the UK focus on launching their own branded e-cigarettes to take advantage of the growing demand. Thus, the private label segment has grown in scope and size over the past decade.

As a result, price-sensitive consumers are more likely to purchase private-label products. Furthermore, product innovation helps suppliers gain a competitive edge over their competitors and increase product sales. Hence, such trends boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The modular e-cigarettes segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. Due to their numerous customization options, e-cigarettes offer a better vaping experience and enable control over vapor production, variable voltage, battery power, and e-juice. Also, owing to their widespread market penetration, the demand for modular e-cigarettes is currently high and is anticipated to rise with the release of new products during the forecast period. Therefore, the demand for modular e-cigarettes will increase, which will boost the market segment growth during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

Various health issues caused by using e-cigarettes hinder the growth of the market.

Company Insights

The e-cigarette market in UK is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

1111 EC Service Ltd., British American Tobacco Plc, Flavour Warehouse Ltd., Geekvape, Imperial Brands Plc, Innokin Technology Ltd., J WELL France Sarl, Japan Tobacco Inc., LOSTVAPE, Pax Labs Inc., Philip Morris International Inc., RELX International Enterprise HK Ltd., Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co. Ltd., SMOORE International Holdings Ltd., VOOPOO

View a FREE PDF Sample Report to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.

FAQS

How do the major trends impact the market?

How do the key drivers and challenges impact the market?

