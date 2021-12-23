e-Commerce Platform Brikl Closes New Funding Round Aimed at Hypergrowth

LEUVEN, Belgium, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brikl , the world's leading MicroStore e-commerce software platform for custom and promotional businesses and suppliers, has announced that it has secured additional funding from Saffelberg Investments. Brikl was founded in 2016 in Belgium and has offices in Europe, the US and Thailand. Saffelberg Investments is an early-stage venture capital firm with a USD 400 million capital base and a focus on SaaS and artificial intelligence.

Brikl will use the funds to add substantial headcount to its internal sales and marketing teams and expand its presence in the US. Innovation will continue across its platform to support its focus on custom wear and sportswear, promotional and workwear, and supplier markets.

Its powerful MicroStores platform hosts cutting-edge e-commerce features engineered to grow and futureproof custom and promotional businesses. Combined with its design tools' simple point-and-click, drag-and-drop interface, images can be enhanced with powerful functionalities such as placeholder elements to quickly embellish products. This technology saves businesses thousands of dollars in customizing their products and shortens the design process by many days. At the same time, the ability to set up Brikl MicroStores in under 15 minutes saves companies an average of 400 hours per year per employee.

"We have been preparing and building our foundation for hypergrowth for a while," said Maarten Boone, CEO and Co-Founder of Brikl. "We continue to build strategic alliances that position both us and our clients to capture a substantial amount of market share quickly. We couldn't be more excited about what's to come."

"The velocity at which Brikl's MicroStore platform has been adopted is outstanding. It's the critical infrastructure that is already powering many custom and promotional businesses," said Jos Sluys, Founder of Saffelberg Investments. "We're a proud backer of Brikl, and excited to support its move from start-up to scale-up journey as the company continues to innovate and expand."

Brikl, the leading next-generation MicroStore software platform, was founded in 2016 by Maarten Boone, Tobias Meixner and Jason Reinhardt. Their vision was to streamline the way businesses sell custom products online by allowing them to set up MicroStores in under 15 minutes and expedite the design process through placeholders, embellishment tools and 3D visualization. For more information, visit www.brikl.com .

