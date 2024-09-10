E-Home Household Services Holdings Limited signed cleaning service contracts with several project companies with a total value of more than RMB 5 million

FUZHOU, China, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- E-Home Household Services Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) (the "Company" or "eHome"), an integrated home services provider in China, announced today that the Company has signed cleaning service contracts and won a number of tenders for electrical maintenance projects with a total value of more than RMB 5 million, with several projects such as the Green Label.

Mr. Wenshan Xie, Chairman and CEO of E-Home, commented: "The successful signing of a series of contracts, not only marks the quality of service provided by E-Home has been fully recognized by the customer, but also ejiaxpress service is the embodiment of the company's comprehensive strength. ejiaxpress service will be more hard work in the future, to return the trust of our customers with quality service, 'with the heart to solve the problem of the customer's every e thing!' The concept of professional services, continue to plow the market service projects, continue the high level of service standards and quality, to become a trustworthy and trustworthy enterprises."

About E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited

Established in 2014, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is a Nasdaq-listed household service company based in Fuzhou, China. The Company, through its website and WeChat platform "e-home", provides integrated household services, including 1) Installation and maintenance of home appliances and smart homes; 2) Housekeeping, nanny, confinement nurse and cleaning services; 3) Internet elderly care + home-based elderly care; 4) Cleaning of public establishments.

After years of development, the Company has formed two main services and two auxiliary services targeting at individual consumers (ToC) and business clients (ToB), with two important subsidiaries. 1) The ToC business focuses on nanny, confinement nurse, home-based elderly care and cleaning, and family comprehensive service supplemented by other housekeeping services. At present, it has successfully connected with metaverse technology to realize metaverse-based customer service as well as training of domestic workers. 2) The ToB business focuses on public cleaning and cleaning robotic equipment. In addition, we have two subsidiaries: 1. Zhongrun Pharmaceutical, which integrates pharmaceutical warehousing, distribution, wholesaling, retailing and online sales; 2. Chuang Ying Business School: corporate president class training, in-house training, business consulting and counseling, and policy counseling.

E-Home has become a modern enterprise of comprehensive service for family life. The Company always adheres to the business philosophy of "solving every issue of customers with heart", and to the code of conduct of "doing everything well with heart". The Company aims to set the benchmark of the household service industry. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.ej111.com/ir.html.

Forward-Looking Statement

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements in nature within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to consider risk factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the SEC, that may affect the Company's future results. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company and its subsidiaries or persons acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors.

SOURCE E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited