E-Home Household Services Holdings Limited's CHUANG YING Business Studies relies on AI technology to develop its own service platform for professional talents for enterprise positions, enabling enterprises to cultivate talents more efficiently

FUZHOU, China, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- E-Home Household Services Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) (the "Company" or "e Home"), an integrated home services provider in China, the Company today announced that eHome's holding company, Fujian Province CHUANG YING Business Learning Technology Co., Ltd. has developed its own enterprise professional skills learning platform system based on AI technology. The software system focuses on professional talent training and standardized digital construction of jobs, specializing in providing online business school solutions for enterprises, enabling enterprises to sort out their organizational structure, guiding and helping them to research and develop business school curriculum systems suitable for their own development, comprehensively reducing the cost of talent training and management, helping enterprises and employees grow together, and providing scientific solutions for enterprise development.

The platform relies on AI technology to achieve a high degree of matching the diverse requirements of the growth of enterprise employees, can be customized to meet the needs of the growth of enterprise employees course video; the perfect combination of human resources consulting and software and big data operation, and at the same time, through the integration of resources to provide enterprises with the optimal solution to achieve the human capital.

Mr. Wenshan Xie, Chairman and CEO of E-Home, commented: "The sustainable development of enterprises in the future is to take the cultivation of highly skilled personnel as a precursor, leading to the development of a ladder of skilled personnel. In the next few years, China will add more than 40 million skilled personnel, skilled personnel accounted for the proportion of employed people reached 30%. How to carry out the cultivation of highly skilled personnel, the construction of the company's own practical talent business school is the most important, ejia fast service companies win through self-developed professional skills talent services SaaS platform, can help enterprises to realize the digital management, improve the efficiency and quality of service, and more able to help enterprises towards the transformation of talent strategy."

About E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited

Established in 2014, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is a Nasdaq-listed household service company based in Fuzhou, China. The Company, through its website and WeChat platform "e-home", provides integrated household services, including 1) Installation and maintenance of home appliances and smart homes; 2) Housekeeping, nanny, confinement nurse and cleaning services; 3) Internet elderly care + home-based elderly care; 4) Cleaning of public establishments.

After years of development, the Company has formed two main services and two auxiliary services targeting at individual consumers (ToC) and business clients (ToB), with two important subsidiaries. 1) The ToC business focuses on nanny, confinement nurse, home-based elderly care and cleaning, and family comprehensive service supplemented by other housekeeping services. At present, it has successfully connected with metaverse technology to realize metaverse-based customer service as well as training of domestic workers. The ToB business focuses on public cleaning and cleaning robotic equipment. Two subsidiaries: 1. Zhongrun Pharmaceutical, which integrates pharmaceutical warehousing, distribution, wholesaling, retailing and online sales; 2. Chuang Ying Business School: corporate president class training, in-house training, business consulting and counseling, and policy counseling.

E-Home has become a modern enterprise of comprehensive service for family life. The Company always adheres to the business philosophy of "solving every issue of customers with heart", and to the code of conduct of "doing everything well with heart". The Company aims to set the benchmark of the household service industry. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.ej111.com/ir.html.

Forward-Looking Statement

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements in nature within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to consider risk factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the SEC, that may affect the Company's future results. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company and its subsidiaries or persons acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors.

SOURCE E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited