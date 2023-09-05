E-invoicing Market to grow by USD 15.33 billion from 2022 to 2027, The convenience and easy accessibility of mobile payment systems drive the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The E-invoicing Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the e-invoicing market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 15.33 billion. The convenience and easy accessibility of mobile payment systems are notably driving the market growth. Mobile commerce is streamlining banking, commercial transactions, and bill payments through mobile applications. Physical transactions like account management, deposits, withdrawals, and funds transfers are transitioning into digital processes facilitated by banking apps. Governments worldwide are investing in financial institutions to expand mobile banking services in remote regions, promoting mobile-based online transactions. Additionally, mobile commerce payments are increasingly integrated with e-billing/e-invoicing, notably in the banking, telecommunications, and e-commerce sectors. Collaborations between mobile commerce companies and telecom providers are enhancing payment services, contributing to the growth of the market during the forecast period.Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the Full Report Here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global E-invoicing Market 2023-2027

Major E-invoicing Market Challenge

The major challenge impeding market growth is a significant challenge hindering the market growth. E-invoicing introduces the exposure of companies' confidential data online, whether stored in the cloud or on-premise databases, making them susceptible to cyber-attacks. The concerns surrounding cybersecurity and privacy pose obstacles to IT advancement. E-invoicing systems contain sensitive organizational data, rendering them vulnerable to malicious hackers. Mishandling of data heightens the risk of cybercrime, potentially leading to diminished brand loyalty, legal disputes, and costly insurance claims. Additionally, technical glitches, errors, and insecure data transfers within organizations create opportunities for hackers. System outages can significantly impact enterprises' brand reputation. Consequently, cybersecurity and privacy apprehensions stand as a key challenge for the market growth during the forecast period.

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges

E-invoicing Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

The e-invoicing market has been segmented by end-user (B2B and B2C), deployment (Cloud-based and On-premises), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth of the B2B segment will be significant during the forecast period. In 2020, the market experienced substantial growth, primarily driven by the expanding global presence and the demand from IT, banking, financial services, insurance (BFSI), and retail sectors. These industries sought centralized billing and invoicing systems over the Internet. Stringent regulations within banking and retail, coupled with the surge in e-commerce and the emergence of digital payment alternatives, will continue to propel market growth in the forecast period. Well-structured formats for e-invoice processing and storage offer advantages. Sectors like retail, automotive, and manufacturing have embraced e-invoicing due to their early engagement, fostering high acceptance rates. The market is influenced by electronic data interchange (EDI) and extensible markup language technologies. The adoption of e-invoicing is surging among mid-sized and small businesses, leading to a significant rise in PDF invoice volume. The simplicity of archiving PDF invoices, requiring minimal storage space, contributes to its popularity. As e-invoicing gains increasing traction, the market is set to expand during the forecast period.

View Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the e-invoicing market:

Basware Corp., Cegedim SA., Comarch SA., Coupa Software Inc., Esker SA., International Business Machines Corp., iPayables Inc., Kofax Inc., Nipendo Ltd., PaySimple Inc., Sage Group Plc, SAP SE, Taulia Inc., Tipalti Inc., TradeShift Inc., Transcepta LLC., Visma Solutions Oy, Webtel Electrosoft. Pvt. Ltd., Xero Ltd, and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

E-invoicing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.43% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 15.33 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 19.08 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Denmark Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Basware Corp., Cegedim SA., Comarch SA., Coupa Software Inc., Esker SA., International Business Machines Corp., iPayables Inc., Kofax Inc., Nipendo Ltd., PaySimple Inc., Sage Group Plc, SAP SE, Taulia Inc., Tipalti Inc., TradeShift Inc., Transcepta LLC., Visma Solutions Oy, Webtel Electrosoft. Pvt. Ltd., Xero Ltd, and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

