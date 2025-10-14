E-J Electric Installation Co. Earns Highwire Gold Safety Award

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- E-J Electric Installation Co. is proud to announce that it has earned the Highwire Gold Safety Award, a prestigious recognition of the company's exemplary safety performance and commitment to maintaining the highest standards of job site safety.

The Gold Safety Award is presented to companies that achieve superior results in Highwire's rigorous Safety Assessment Program, which evaluates contractors on key criteria such as safety management systems, risk controls, and historical performance. E-J Electric's achievement places it among the top contractors recognized for creating safe working environments and consistently prioritizing the health and well-being of its workforce.

"Safety is central to our mission, and receiving the Highwire Gold Safety Award affirms our company's dedication to excellence in every aspect of safety management," said William Dayton, Corporate Safety Director at E-J Electric. "This award reflects the efforts of every employee who makes safety a top priority."

E-J Electric remains committed to raising the bar for safety in the electrical and construction industries through continuous improvement, proactive training, and collaboration with partners to advance safety best practices.

About E-J Electric Installation Co.

The E-J Group is active in all facets of electrical contracting bringing experience, expertise and a national reputation on projects that vary in size to over $300 million. Typical installations include rail systems, transit facilities, office buildings, hospitals, power, renewable and clean energy, co-generation facilities, roadway and outdoor specialty, airports, industrial facilities, data centers, chip plants, universities, sport stadiums, extra high voltage distribution, utility, and gas infrastructure. At E-J, three family generations of practical expertise have created an organization keyed to the most modern technological advances by providing rapid and efficient solutions to today's lighting, power, energy, and communication needs. E-J has a 126-year reputation for unparalleled integrity, quality, and service in the electrical field. Please visit www.ej1899.com to learn more about the company.

