E-J Electric Installation Co. Honored with BTEA Safety Stewardship Award

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- E-J Electric Installation Co. is proud to announce that the company has been awarded the Building Trades Employers' Association (BTEA) Safety Stewardship Award, recognizing its outstanding commitment to workplace safety and leadership in advancing safety standards across the construction industry.

The Safety Stewardship Award is presented to organizations that demonstrate exceptional dedication to fostering a culture of safety, implementing innovative safety practices, and prioritizing the health and well-being of their workforce. E-J Electric's proactive approach to training, compliance, and continuous improvement has made the company a trusted leader in safety throughout the region.

"This recognition reflects the unwavering commitment of our entire company to safety at every level," said William Dayton, Corporate Safety Director at E-J Electric. "At E-J, safety is not just a priority - it is a core value that drives our work every single day."

E-J Electric remains committed to advancing industry-wide safety initiatives and continuing to collaborate with the BTEA and other partners to raise the standard of safety across all job sites nationwide.

About E-J Electric Installation Co.

The E-J Group is active in all facets of electrical contracting, bringing experience, expertise, and a national reputation to projects that range in size up to more than $300 million. With over 3,500 employees across 28 offices nationwide, E-J delivers full-service electrical solutions for rail systems, transit facilities, office buildings, hospitals, power generation, substations, transmission and distribution, renewable energy, co-generation facilities, roadway and outdoor specialty work, airports, industrial facilities, data centers, chip plants, universities, sports stadiums, extra high voltage distribution, utility, and gas infrastructure. At E-J, three generations of family expertise have built an organization that combines practical knowledge with modern technological innovation, providing rapid and efficient solutions for today's lighting, power, energy, and communication needs. E-J has a 126-year reputation for integrity, quality, and exceptional service in the electrical field. To learn more, visit www.ej1899.com.

