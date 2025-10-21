E-J Electric's Corporate Safety Director, William Dayton, Recognized for Leadership as Co-Chair of the BTEA Safety Committee

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- E-J Electric Installation Co. is proud to announce that William Dayton, Corporate Safety Director, has been honored for his outstanding leadership and contributions as Co-Chair of the Building Trades Employers' Association (BTEA) Safety Committee.

In his role, Dayton has been instrumental in driving forward safety initiatives that set higher standards across the construction industry. His collaborative approach, commitment to innovation, and dedication to workforce well-being have strengthened safety practices not only within E-J Electric but across the broader BTEA community.

"Safety is at the core of everything we do," said Dayton. "It's an honor to work alongside industry peers to create safer job sites and ensure every worker goes home safe each day."

As Co-Chair, Dayton has played a key role in developing and promoting best-in-class safety programs, training opportunities, and policies that continue to shape the future of safety in construction. His leadership reflects E-J Electric's longstanding commitment to safety excellence and industry leadership.

E-J Electric congratulates William Dayton on this well-deserved recognition and looks forward to continuing to advance safety initiatives under his guidance.

About E-J Electric Installation Co.

The E-J Group is active in all facets of electrical contracting bringing experience, expertise and a national reputation on projects that vary in size to over $300 million. Typical installations include rail systems, transit facilities, office buildings, hospitals, power, renewable and clean energy, co-generation facilities, roadway and outdoor specialty, airports, industrial facilities, data centers, chip plants, universities, sport stadiums, extra high voltage distribution, utility, and gas infrastructure. At E-J, three family generations of practical expertise have created an organization keyed to the most modern technological advances by providing rapid and efficient solutions to today's lighting, power, energy, and communication needs. E-J has a 126-year reputation for unparalleled integrity, quality, and service in the electrical field. Please visit www.ej1899.com to learn more about the company.

