E-J Electric Launches New Proactive Lighting Division

In addition to full-time lighting and electrical maintenance, the division offers a wide range of services such as installations, mission critical systems, re-lamping, re-ballasting, energy savings and warranty, contract and route work. For over a century, the E-J Electric team has taken a proactive, out-of-the-box approach to solve complex problems in a timely manner, and the launch of this latest division is testament to its continued commitment to innovation.

"We frequently work with everyone from general contractors, construction managers and regional manufacturers to reps, distributors and lighting designers," said E-J Electric President & CEO Anthony E. Mann. "Having this broad network and comprehensive experience ensures we support all our industrial and commercial lighting needs, and with our new division, we can offer unrivaled 24/7 expertise."

About E-J Electric Installation Co.

E-J Electric Installation Co. is active in all facets of electric contracting. Projects vary in size to over $200 million. Typical installations include: office buildings, hospitals, power plants, co-generation facilities, roadway and outdoor specialty, airports, industrial plants, universities, sport stadiums, transit facilities and high voltage distribution. At E-J Electric Installation Co., three family generations of practical expertise have created an organization keyed to the most modern technological advances in providing rapid and efficient solutions to today's lighting, power, energy and communication needs. E-J has a 119-year reputation for unparalleled integrity, quality and service in the electrical field. Please visit our website at www.ej1899.com to learn about the company.

