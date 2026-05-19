E-J Lineman John Rezek Honored with Hardhat Safety Award at SAFEBUILD 2026

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Building Trades Employers' Association of New York (BTEA) has announced that John Rezek, a Lineman with The E-J Group, will be honored with the prestigious Hardhat Safety Award at SAFEBUILD 2026, recognizing his extraordinary actions in a life-threatening emergency.

On March 10, 2026, while working on a remote railroad bridge, Rezek responded immediately when another subcontractor's worker experienced a critical medical emergency. Demonstrating exceptional composure and leadership, he quickly initiated life-saving measures and directed others on site to assist, including retrieving and utilizing an automated external defibrillator (AED). His swift, decisive actions—combined with the coordinated response of the crew—were instrumental in saving his colleague's life.

A trained and qualified lineman with approximately six years of experience supporting complex transmission and distribution projects, Rezek holds certifications in Pole Top Rescue, First Aid, CPR, and AED use. He holds OSHA certifications and lives the culture of Safety First. He is also a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, bringing discipline, composure, and leadership to every job site. Colleagues describe him as a professional, of exceptional character, and someone who is defined by integrity, selflessness, and an unwavering sense of responsibility.

John Rezek's actions exemplify the highest standards of courage and commitment to safety in our industry. His quick thinking and leadership under pressure represent the very best of the construction workforce.

Rezek will be recognized during SAFEBUILD 2026, an annual event that brings together industry leaders to promote safety, innovation, and collaboration across New York's construction sector.

SAFEBUILD offers a unique opportunity to engage with BTEA's network of more than 1,200 union contractors across 26 trade associations, all committed to advancing safety standards and best practices throughout the industry.

About E-J:

The E-J Group is active in all facets of electrical contracting, bringing experience, expertise, and a national reputation to projects that range in size up to more than $900 million. With over 4,000 employees across 32 offices nationwide, E-J delivers full-service electrical solutions for mission critical / data centers, rail systems, transit facilities, office buildings, hospitals, power generation, substations, transmission and distribution, renewables, co-generation facilities, roadway and outdoor specialty work, airports, industrial facilities, chip plants, universities, sports stadiums, extra high voltage distribution, utility, and gas infrastructure. At E-J, three generations of family expertise have built an organization that combines practical knowledge with modern technological innovation, providing rapid and efficient solutions for today's lighting, power, energy, and communication needs. E-J has a 127-year reputation for integrity, quality, and exceptional service in the electrical field. To learn more, visit www.ej1899.com.

Media Contact:

Katie Nilsen

Vice President

The E-J Group

917-807-9496

[email protected]

SOURCE E-J Electric Installation Co.