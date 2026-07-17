e& Successfully Completes Sale of Vodafone Stake, Realizing Cash Proceeds of USD 5.95 Billion

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Jul 17, 2026, 15:22 ET

ABU DHABI, UAE, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Further to Emirates Telecommunications Group Company PJSC ("e&") announcement on 10th July 2026 related to signing a binding agreement with Vega, an acquisition vehicle wholly owned by the Niel family group, for the sale of e&'s entire holding in Vodafone Group PLC ("Vodafone"); e& today announced the successful completion of the transfer of its 3,944,743,685 ordinary shares in Vodafone to BNPP Financial Markets, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, and Société Générale.

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e& Successfully Completes Sale of Vodafone Stake, Realizing Cash Proceeds of USD 5.95 Billion
e& Successfully Completes Sale of Vodafone Stake, Realizing Cash Proceeds of USD 5.95 Billion

The successful completion of the transfer has generated gross cash proceeds to e& of AED 21.5 billion (USD 5.84 billion), representing c. 110.5 GBX per share. The remaining consideration of 2.02 GBX dividend per share (equivalent to AED 0.4 billion / USD 0.11 billion), related to the FY'26 final dividend, is to be received on 30 July 2026.  This will bring the total consideration to AED 21.9 billion (equivalent of USD 5.95 billion), generating a net cash return of AED 4.8 billion (USD 1.3 billion). This transaction reflects the natural evolution of the e&'s strategic priorities, enabling the Group to sharpen its strategic focus on its core businesses while unlocking the value created through its investments.

Contact:  
Nancy Sudheer
+971 50 705 5290 

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