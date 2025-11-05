E Tech Group Recognized with CSIA's First Certification for an Enterprise

The CSIA Certification audit validates that a system integrator has achieved the successful adoption of system integration industry Best Practices as defined by the CSIA Certification Program. These audits are traditionally completed for a single location and certification is based on adherence to CSIA's Best Practices across ten critical areas, including general management, project management, financial and human resources management, quality assurance, and cybersecurity. Data published by CSIA shows a strong link between certification and improved business performance, demonstrating its value to clients, partners, and the broader manufacturing industry.

The new Enterprise Audit process piloted—and Enterprise CSIA Certification achieved—by E Tech Group utilizes the same CSIA Best Practices audit criteria used in CSIA's standard audit; however, these criteria are now applied comprehensively across the enterprise, confirming that all locations, business units, and strategic core competencies at the time of audit operate in alignment with CSIA's rigorous best practices. Unlike the standard head office/branch office approach, where locations are evaluated independently, the enterprise audit requires organizations to meet the certification threshold based on the lowest score achieved across all audited business perspectives, assessing for consistent performance at scale.

"We've worked hard to build a cohesive organization that delivers with the same discipline and quality whether the project starts in California or New Hampshire," said Matt Wise, CEO of E Tech Group. "Receiving the Enterprise CSIA Certification reflects our commitment to going 'Beyond Automation and Control,' not simply meeting industry standards, but contributing to how they evolve. It also highlights how we've maintained consistency, performance, and client outcomes while scaling through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions."

"For over 25 years, CSIA Best Practices have served as a foundational guideline for system integration companies to standardize their processes and continuously improve," stated Brian Mullen, Senior Management Consultant and CSIA Certified Auditor, Exotek. "While the existing CSIA Best Practices auditing framework and commensurate certification continues to work well for most organizations, E Tech Group's request for a CSIA Certification presented us with the opportunity to devise a new, more comprehensive audit strategy that would properly reflect the depth and extent required for a certification representative of the entire organization beyond what current methods could readily provide."

"By harnessing Exotek's extensive system integration industry and audit expertise and our deep understanding of the legacy companies comprising E Tech Group, we partnered with CSIA and E Tech Group to formulate an audit plan and process to pilot the first enterprise-wide CSIA audit," Mullen noted. "The successful completion of this enterprise pilot audit not only meets the requirements for Enterprise CSIA Certification but now establishes E Tech Group as the first company to do so. This acts as a pivotal moment for CSIA and CSIA Certified auditing firms like Exotek, allowing us to enhance the value of CSIA certification and streamline the audit process for companies with similar scale and structure across the industry."

From a client perspective, the enterprise certification process reinforces that no matter the location or team, projects are executed using the same standards for planning, communication, quality control, and risk management. It demonstrates E Tech Group's commitment to operational consistency across its business units, making it easier for clients to engage with a unified organization that applies standardized tools, language, and methodologies across every project. This certification also signals E Tech's proactive investment in aligning its internal operations to deliver scalable, reliable results, particularly for clients with complex, multi-site needs. In addition to its client-facing benefits, the certification process reinforced internal alignment, eliminating silos, strengthening cross-functional collaboration, and unifying E Tech Group's operational culture at scale.

"CSIA's mission is to help integrators build strong businesses," said Adrienne Meyer, CEO of CSIA. "E Tech Group's leadership in piloting this adaptation of the certification process demonstrates how CSIA members work to collectively elevate the organization for the overall improvement of the system integration industry. CSIA looks forward to continuing this pilot of Enterprise CSIA Certification with additional member companies."

About E Tech Group

E Tech Group is a global automation engineering and system integration firm with locations spanning 10 countries across three continents. Backed by a team of over 750 professionals, the company delivers cutting-edge automation, control, and information solutions to clients in the Life Sciences, Data Centers, Consumer Products, Food & Beverage, and Industrial sectors. In addition to its organic growth, E Tech Group has expanded through several acquisitions, including the most recent additions of E-Volve Systems, Automation Group, and JSat Automation. To learn more, visit E Tech Group's website, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

SOURCE E Tech Group