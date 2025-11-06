E Tech Group's Sura Hadi to Lead Discussion on Digital Twins at SLAS Technology Idea Exchange

SLAS Technology Idea Exchange on November 12 features E Tech Group's Sura Hadi in a discussion on practical digital twin applications in laboratory automation.

WEST CHESTER, Ohio, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- E Tech Group, a leading provider of industrial automation and systems integration and 2025 System Integrator of the Year today announced that lab automation expert Sura Hadi will facilitate the upcoming SLAS Technology Idea Exchange (TIE) session titled "Digital Twin or Digital Mirage? Real Applications in Modern Lab Design." The online discussion will take place Wednesday, November 12, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. CDT.

E Tech Group's Sura Hadi to present at SLAS

As laboratories evolve toward data-driven, autonomous operations, digital twins have become essential for accelerating design, validation, and continuous optimization. Sura Hadi is the Head of Laboratory Automation and Industrial Robotics (LAIR) at E Tech Group, where she leads a team focused on integrating robotics, data infrastructure, and digital-twin technologies across the life sciences industry. With over two decades of experience spanning biopharma, automation engineering, and technical operations, she specializes in designing end-to-end automated workflows that connect physical systems to digital intelligence. Through LAIR, she helps clients build vendor-neutral, future-ready laboratories that combine scientific precision with industrial scalability.

In this interactive session, Hadi will unpack where digital twins deliver real value, and where expectations still outpace reality, guiding participants through three maturity levels, from visualization to intelligent orchestration. Hadi will also examine how labs can bridge the gap between virtual models and real-world performance to create the adaptive, connected facilities of the future.

"Digital twins are helping laboratories move from concept to connected reality," said Sura Hadi, Head of Laboratory Automation and Industrial Robotics at E Tech Group. "At this stage, success depends less on adopting the technology and more on applying it thoughtfully, ensuring the virtual model truly reflects how people, systems, and data interact in a live environment."

The SLAS Technology Idea Exchange (TIE) series is a free and interactive event that brings together scientists, engineers, and technology leaders for focused conversations on the trends shaping laboratory innovation. Each session provides an open forum to share practical insights, challenge assumptions, and connect ideas that advance life science research and development. For more information or to register for the event, click here.

About E Tech Group

E Tech Group is a global automation engineering and system integration firm with locations spanning 10 countries across three continents. Backed by a team of over 750 professionals, the company delivers cutting-edge automation, control, and information solutions to clients in the Life Sciences, Data Centers, Consumer Products, Food & Beverage, and Industrial sectors. In addition to its organic growth, E Tech Group has expanded through several acquisitions, including the most recent additions of E-Volve Systems, Automation Group, and JSat Automation. To learn more, visit E Tech Group's website, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

