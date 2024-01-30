E2IP strengthens its Board of Directors for accelerated global scalability. Accomplished CEO and Fortune 500 Executive, Michael J. Loparco, joins E2IP Board of Directors

MONTREAL, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- E2IP today announced the appointment of Michael J. Loparco as an independent member of its Board of Directors. Mr Loparco will also serve on the Board's Talent and Culture Committee. "Michael brings significant industry experience and strategic guidance to the Board of Directors," said Scott MacDonald, Co-founder and Managing Partner at McRock Capital and E2IP Board Chair. "As E2IP accelerates its growth globally and prepares for an IPO in the coming years, Michael's expertise and experience will be an invaluable asset to the company," said MacDonald.

Mr. Loparco most recently served as Chief Executive Officer at Symbiotic, an AI-enabled and software-driven warehouse automation technology company, which he successfully shepherded through its public offering (NASDAQ: SYM ~$20B market cap) before taking an exit from the founder-led company and moving into an Executive Advisor role.

Prior to joining Symbiotic, Mr. Loparco held global executive positions at Jabil (NYSE: JBL), a Fortune 125 company, where he served for 23 years in senior leadership positions helping grow the company from ~$1B revenue to more than $30B globally. In his most recent role at Jabil, Mr. Loparco was CEO of Jabil EMS (Electronics Manufacturing Services) & EVP, responsible for $22B of Operations in more than 25 countries producing Automotive/EV, Medical, Aerospace & Defense, Cloud, Telecom, Robotics, Industrial, Energy, and Consumer high-tech products. Additionally, he had Executive ownership for Jabil's worldwide enterprise IT, Global Procurement, Supply Chain Strategies, and Strategic Investments covering more than 50 sites and 80,000 people around the world.

"Having successfully ramped countless high-tech businesses around the globe, I'm extremely excited to work with E2IP, both a pioneer and established leader in the HMI technology space, that I've known for years," said Mr. Loparco. "E2IP's more than 20-year history serving the world's best brands across Medical, Aerospace, Industrial and Automotive make it uniquely positioned now for the explosive growth ahead, as smart surface technologies end markets converge. It's an honor to work alongside the talented E2IP team during this amazing inflection point in its evolution," he added.

"Michael's value has already been felt across the company and most importantly with our customers. Michael is hands on, working directly with customers and our team on our most strategic initiatives and partnerships, pushing us all to exceed what he knows to be the expectations of the Global 500 customers who depend on E2IP" said Eric Saint-Jacques, E2IP CEO.

Mr. Loparco is also a licensed attorney, where prior to joining Jabil he practiced Business Law and Corporate & Commercial Litigation at the international law firm of Holland & Knight LLP. Mr Loparco has worked on public company and private company boards, in both for-profit and not-for-profit environments.

From ideation to fabrication, we rethink the boundaries between technology and design to deliver innovative Human-Machine Interface (HMI) and Smart Surface solutions to global market leaders. We create new possibilities through innovations in printed electronics, material science, advanced manufacturing processes and embedded system development to transform the surfaces we touch in our everyday lives and simplify how we all interact with our physical environment.

Contact Information: Geneviève Raitt, 5146316662 x 135, [email protected]; www.e2ip.com

