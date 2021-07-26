EAA AirVenture Oshkosh Airshow Features Skydiving From Goodyear Blimp

AKRON, Ohio, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company's newest blimp, Wingfoot Three, will become one of the skydiving platforms for the Red Bull Air Force and the U.S. Special Operations Command Para-Commandos skydiving team during this year's EAA AirVenture Oshkosh.

On Wednesday, July 28, the Red Bull Air Force will jump from the Goodyear Blimp during the afternoon airshow. On Friday, July 30, the U.S. Special Operations Command Para-Commandos will open the afternoon airshow with a uniquely patriotic jump from the Goodyear Blimp. EAA AirVenture Oshkosh is the first time either team has jumped from the Goodyear Blimp.

The Red Bull Air Force is a team of accomplished and experienced aviation experts who specialize in highly coordinated aerial jumps and aerobatic demonstrations in the Red Bull Bo-105 Helicopter and Edge 540. Assembled from the most skilled skydivers, BASE jumpers, wingsuit fliers and pilots on the planet, the Red Bull Air Force has collected gold medals in nearly every discipline with numerous world records to their credit and combine for over 150,000 skydives, 10,000 BASE jumps and a maximum free-flying speed of 340mph.

"The U.S. Special Operations Command Para-Commandos look forward to opening the Friday EAA AirVenture 2021 air show using the Goodyear Blimp as our jump platform. This is a truly unique airship and jumping from the blimp is a first for the team. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to represent our special operations forces deployed around the globe in defense of freedom," said U.S. Special Operations Command Team Leader Cris Fucci.

"EAA AirVenture Oshkosh is always known for those 'Only at Oshkosh' moments where aviation fans see things that happen no place else," said Rick Larsen, EAA's vice president for communities and member programs. "This one-of-a-kind skydiving exhibition involving Goodyear, Red Bull, and the U.S. Air Force certainly lives up to that exciting standard as we return to Oshkosh in 2021."

The presence of Wingfoot Three celebrates Goodyear's 50th anniversary of appearing at EAA AirVenture, which has since grown to become the world's largest airshow. The first Goodyear Blimp appearance at the EAA fly-in was the summer of 1971, when the blimp America came to Oshkosh. Several Goodyear Blimps have flown to and over EAA fly-ins since, most recently in 2015.

