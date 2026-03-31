Forbes Recognizes Eagle Hill Consulting as One of America's Best Management Consulting Firms for 2026

ARLINGTON, Va., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the eleventh consecutive year, Forbes has named Eagle Hill Consulting as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms. The 2026 rankings highlight Eagle Hill's strength in the category of Operations, recognizing the firm's ability to help clients improve how their organizations run by enhancing efficiency, streamlining processes, and driving better performance across core business functions.

The annual ranking highlights 183 of the nation's leading consulting firms and reflects Eagle Hill's continued reputation for delivering high-impact consulting services that help organizations improve performance, navigate change, and strengthen their workforce.

"Organizations today are navigating a challenging and rapidly evolving environment—from economic pressures and technological disruption to major shifts in the workforce," said Melissa Jezior, president and chief executive officer of Eagle Hill Consulting. "In times of change, leaders need practical strategies and fresh thinking to help their organizations adapt and succeed. Our clients rely on Eagle Hill to help them navigate complexity, strengthen their workforce, and build high-performing organizations. We are honored that this recognition continues to reflect the trust our clients place in the Eagle Hill team."

Eagle Hill Consulting also has been recognized as a top company by ALM, The Washington Post, and The Washington Business Journal, among others.

Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to conduct two surveys between October 2025 and February 2026. One survey was for clients who had worked with a management consulting firm in the past four years, and the other was a peer-to-peer survey for partners and executives at consulting firms. More than 1,250 clients and more than 1,150 consultants participated. Each survey respondent evaluated consulting firms in 33 possible categories consisting of 16 client industries (including consumer goods, healthcare and energy) and 17 functional areas (such as AI, risk management and IT strategy).

Eagle Hill Consulting LLC provides unconventional management consulting services in the areas of Strategy & Performance, Talent, and Change. The company's expertise in delivering innovative solutions to unique challenges spans across the private, public, and nonprofit sectors. A leading authority on employee sentiment, Eagle Hill is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, with employees across the U.S. and offices in Boston and Seattle. More information is available at www.eaglehillconsulting.com.

SOURCE Eagle Hill Consulting LLC