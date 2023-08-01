Eagle Point Software Acquires CADLearning

DUBUQUE, Iowa, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Point Software, creator of the Pinnacle Series e-learning solution, has announced the acquisition of CADLearning from 4D Technologies. On July 27, 2023, Eagle Point acquired the CADLearning businesses, including intellectual property and digital assets while assuming responsibility for supporting CADLearning clients.

Eagle Point and CADLearning are recognized as industry-leading providers of learning and development experiences for architectural, civil, construction, product design, and manufacturing engineers. Initially, CADLearning clients will continue to leverage the CADLearning platform and content. Overtime CADLearning clients will have opportunities to access additional resources, content, and Pinnacle Series platform functionality like KnowledgeSmart skills assessments and personalized learning paths.

Steve Biver, Eagle Point COO, shared, "We are thrilled to welcome CADLearning clients into the Eagle Point family, and we are committed to making the transition as smooth as possible. CADLearning has a very robust library of Autodesk resources which will match well with Eagle Point's own extensive offering of content. This acquisition will enable us to offer a more comprehensive and personalized learning experience to all CADLearning and Eagle Point customers and will certainly strengthen our overall business."

Dan Dolan, President and Founder of CADLearning, shared, "This opportunity with Eagle Point Software helps ensure that our clients will continue to be successful. The team at Eagle Point has been an industry-leading company in the AEC and manufacturing space for more than 40 years. Eagle Point's commitment to the success of its customers was a key consideration and driving force behind this acquisition. We are confident that all CADLearning clients are in great hands with the support of the Eagle Point Software team!"

Pinnacle Series is an AEC and manufacturing learning management solution that features a comprehensive library of videos, documents, and other development resources that enables long-term employee training, on-demand problem-solving, and digital transformation.

Pinnacle Series creator Eagle Point Software has helped AEC & manufacturing companies work more efficiently since 1983. Based in Dubuque, Iowa, the Pinnacle Series team is comprised of industry experts who deliver the leading development and productivity platform to more than 500,000 global AEC & manufacturing professionals. Pinnacle Series offers a robust library of on-demand software training content, plus knowledge capture and sharing capabilities that ultimately increase efficiency. www.eaglepoint.com; +1 563.556.8392. Follow Pinnacle Series on  LinkedInYouTube.

