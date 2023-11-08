Eagle Point Software Announces Partnership with Baker Baynes

DUBUQUE, Iowa, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Point Software, creator of the Pinnacle Series learning management solution, has announced an official partnership with Baker Baynes, a firm guiding clients in the adoption of digital technologies within South Africa's manufacturing industry.

"We are excited to welcome Baker Baynes as a partner of Eagle Point," shared Steve Biver, COO of Eagle Point. "With a pressing need for on-the-job learning and for minimizing downtime while enhancing resource efficiency, the Eagle Point team is excited to continue to expand its reach and support Africa's infrastructure as the continent's needs continue to grow."

Richard Smedley-Williams, Baker Baynes' CEO, stated, "We're exceptionally fired up for our partnership with Eagle Point Software, as it signifies a ground-breaking step in our commitment to education and skills development. Baker Baynes was the pioneer in our country to introduce an e-learning platform for Autodesk and secured CPD accreditation for specific courses on the former platform, CADLearning. Our partnership with Eagle Point enables us to provide a more extensive range of learning materials, enhancing the depth of Autodesk resources. This collaboration introduces essential software and skills training in local languages, supplementing English, thereby addressing the prevalent skills gap in our industries.

"We firmly believe that 100% of Autodesk users in South Africa require Pinnacle Series from Eagle Point to effectively address the skills shortage and promote on-the-job training. This partnership opens doors to unparalleled opportunities, empowering our clients to thrive in their industries through comprehensive and accessible learning resources."

Pinnacle Series is an AEC and manufacturing learning management solution that features a comprehensive library of videos, documents, and other development resources that enable long-term employee training, on-demand problem-solving, and digital transformation.

About Eagle Point

Pinnacle Series creator Eagle Point Software has helped AEC & manufacturing companies work more efficiently since 1983. Based in Dubuque, Iowa, the Pinnacle Series team is comprised of industry experts who deliver the leading development and productivity platform to more than 500,000 global AEC & manufacturing professionals. Pinnacle Series offers a robust library of on-demand software training content , plus knowledge capture and sharing capabilities that ultimately increase efficiency. www.eaglepoint.com ; +1 563.556.8392. Follow Eagle Point on LinkedIn , YouTube .

About Baker Baynes

Baker Baynes, an Autodesk Gold Reseller, is a renowned niche consulting company at BB-BEELevel 1, representing leading technology brands in South Africa's manufacturing industry. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, they have earned a reputation for delivering top-notch products and services that cater to the evolving needs of their clients. The Baker Baynes mandate is clear: We solve customer problems through digital transformation, helping them to design and make a better world. Learn more: www.bakerbaynes.com or https://tools.bakerbaynes.com.

SOURCE Eagle Point Software