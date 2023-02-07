EAGLE POINT SOFTWARE FOCUSES ON MANUFACTURING INDUSTRY AT UPCOMING 3DEXPERIENCE® WORLD

DUBUQUE, Iowa, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Point Software, creator of the Pinnacle Series e-learning solution, is a sponsor of the upcoming 3DEXPERIENCE® World to be held February 12-15, 2023, in Nashville, TN. This event gathers thousands of designers, engineers, entrepreneurs, and innovators, all looking to find technologies and solutions to push the manufacturing industry forward.

John Biver, President and CEO of Eagle Point, explained, "Manufacturing is a growing area of focus for our company and is an industry that truly benefits from the Pinnacle Series solution. Our clients in the manufacturing space have shared how our innovative technology is helping to shape the world of product development and is driving productivity within the industry."

Steve Biver, COO at Eagle Point, shared more specifically how the company is working with clients within the industry. "We have continued to expand our team of manufacturing experts over the past few years, as we identified that Eagle Point can address the needs and help solve many of the challenges that manufacturing professionals face. We are dedicated to creating, managing, and planning content for our manufacturing client base and developing solutions to enable organizations to improve their use of design technologies, including SOLIDWORKS."

Steve continued, "Our team at Eagle Point continues to lead via innovation, and we are excited to share more of our solutions that directly address the challenges that companies face today in the manufacturing industry. 3DEXPERIENCE® World is sure to be an outstanding event."

Pinnacle Series is an AEC and manufacturing e-learning solution that features a comprehensive library of videos, documents, and other manufacturing development resources that enable long-term employee training, on-demand problem-solving, and digital transformation.

