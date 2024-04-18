Earlier AEC Planning Leads to More Successful Remodel Programs

Multidisciplinary teamwork drives higher remodel results for retailers, restaurants and C-stores, say panelists in webinar by HFA Architecture + Engineering.

BENTONVILLE, Ark., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterans of large- and small-format retail, restaurant and C-store remodel programs offered a raft of best practices in an April 11 webinar by HFA Architecture + Engineering.

"Constructive Conversations: (Re)Mastering Your Remodel Program" featured Bo Ebbrecht (AIA, NCARB, RIBA), Brent Tweedy , Kelly King and Steven Baker (AIA, NCARB). The HFA professionals boast years of experience in building architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) teams from the ground up to support clients large and small.

Pictured from left to right: Bo Ebbrecht, Kelly King, Steven Baker and Brent Tweedy

"Sometimes building the right team is understanding the size," noted Ebbrecht, a Vice President who leads an HFA team focused on retail projects. "Understanding expectations will dictate what size team we need so you can better determine the timeframe we are looking at. How quickly can we ramp up and bring in the right staff to meet those expectations? Early collaboration with the client is key, and building the right team is key. And not just architects and engineers, but maybe other entities as well."

The discussion centered on three key sections of the retail experience: delving into the prototyping process, navigating the challenges of a multi-site remodel program, and how AEC professionals can use design and collaboration to better handle acquisitions and takeovers.

Panelists relied on their experiences with national and regional retailers on complex remodel programs involving anywhere from five to 500 stores. The topics covered included:

Strategies for prototyping and ensuring brand consistency through adaptable designs and flexible planning.

Best practices for navigating multisite remodels.

How to leverage integrated design teams for seamless project management and compliance.

How to use design to enhance brand identity in existing spaces.

The physical characteristics of each building and site, the panelists noted, need to align with specific elements of the remodel plan. Engaging the insights and knowledge of an AEC partner early in the remodel process can help retailers, restaurants and C-stores avoid buyer's remorse.

"What are you willing to sacrifice?" Baker asked. "I think it is how we determine a client partner's must-haves. Is there something that you can do now to get the doors open and get revenue—something small can be postponed or phased in later at a project stage? So we must work with our clients and ensure we can take their ideas, implement them, but also educate them when and if something changes."

The full webinar is available here:

https://www.hfa-ae.com/blog/re-mastering-your-remodel-program

About HFA: HFA is a nationwide architecture and engineering firm with offices in Bentonville, AR, Fort Worth, TX, Franklin, MA, and Mexico City. With over 30 years of experience, HFA has become a trusted partner for a diverse range of clients, providing comprehensive services that combine design innovation and project delivery excellence. The studio's portfolio includes commercial projects in retail, industrial, mixed-use/office, restaurants, hospitality and entertainment spaces.

