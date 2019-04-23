Early Bird Registration Closes April 30 for iSolved Connect User Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iSolved Connect, the user conference for the iSolved human capital management platform, will close its Early Bird registration on April 30, 2019. The conference will take place on September 25-27, 2019, at the Fairmont Austin in Austin, Texas. The three-day event includes motivational keynote speakers, panelist sessions, hands-on workshops, and intensive courses for administrator-level users of iSolved. Attendees will also have access to iSolved Legends, platform experts, to ask specific questions and find unique solutions for their organizations.

iSolved Connect is designed to help administrative users of the platform get more out of their human capital management technology and stay current on the ever-changing list of regulations that apply to employers. Attendees will also get insights into what's coming on the platform and earn continuing education credits.

The event is hosted by the iSolved University, the online training system with courses that keep users up to speed on iSolved functionality, compliance, and best practices. The user conference builds on the offerings available in the University, providing a deeper dive into specific features and topics that are most pressing in the payroll and HR industries.

Those interested in taking advantage of the Early Bird discounted registration can visit www.isolvedconnect.com/register. The agenda for the conference is available at www.isolvedconnect.com/agenda.

About iSolved

iSolved HCM is an industry-leading human capital management technology company that brings together the key workforce functions in one robust, easy-to-use platform, iSolved. iSolved, now with Mojo, makes it easy for teams to build connections and unleash innovation. The HCM platform manages all mission-critical functions, including payroll, HR, time & attendance, and benefits, delivered from a single application. Built-in tools and features boost engagement, collaboration, and performance. It has achieved rapid market share, with more than 145,000 employers and 5 million employees and growing. iSolved is delivered through elite, regional payroll providers who provide customers with the white-glove service they demand. This unique approach gives employers access to a cutting-edge HCM solution, while retaining the local service relationship they prefer. For more information, visit www.isolvedhcm.com .

