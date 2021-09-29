Earn More Credits With EyeBuyDirect's Refreshed Referral Program

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EyeBuyDirect , the leading online retailer for prescription eyewear, has announced a refresh of the brand's Referral Program that lets customers earn even more credits towards their next purchase on EyeBuyDirect.com. To celebrate, customers who refer family and friends to the site can, for a limited time, receive a $20 credit (up from $10) for their first referral and twice the EBD Credits during the new "Double Credits Campaign." Family or friends referred to EyeBuyDirect.com must set up an account and make a purchase totaling more than $15 for referrers to receive their first-time $20 referral credit.

Below are key program terms and conditions:

Where to find a personalized referral link?

Customers must log into their EyeBuyDirect account

Once signed in, they hover over the "person" icon on the top right of the menu bar and scroll down to click the " Referral Program" option (this will take them to their personalized Referral Program account dashboard)

option (this will take them to their personalized Referral Program account dashboard) Scroll down and click on " My Referral Link "

" They will be able to copy their personalized referral link and send it to family and friends

They can also directly enter email addresses into the "Share by Email" section and share on Facebook

How does the referral timing work?

EBD Credits will be awarded to the referrer 14 days after a qualifying purchase by anyone who received the referral link (referrers only eligible to receive referral rewards from a maximum of 25 qualifying purchases in a given year)

Family and friends will receive $10 in EBD Credits as soon as they register an account with EyeBuyDirect through the personalized referral link

How does the Double Credit Campaign work?

During the Double Credit Campaign, customers earn $20 per referral (double the EBD credit usually provided)

per referral (double the EBD credit usually provided) During the Double Credit Campaign, you'll still earn the extra $10 in EBD Credits for first-time referrals. So, during this campaign period you will earn $30 in EBD Credits just for a single referral.

in EBD Credits for first-time referrals. So, during this campaign period you will earn in EBD Credits just for a single referral. You'll also receive an extra $50 in EBD Credits for every five friends referred during Double Credits Campaign periods.

Where to find EBD credits?

All EBD Credits obtained through our Referral Program and Loyalty Program are accumulated in customers' EyeBuyDirect account. When it comes time to apply credits towards a purchase, customers may do so at checkout.

How to use EBD Credits?

EBD Credits Terms & Conditions

EBD Credits can only be used towards up to 50% of each transaction total, per purchase.

Customers can pay using a combination of EBD Credits and a different payment method, such as a credit card or PayPal.

EBD Credits can be used together with a gift card.

EBD Credits cannot be used to purchase EyeBuyDirect gift cards.

EBD Credits cannot be refunded.

If a refund is issued for any purchases made using a combination of EBD Credits and another method of payment — such as a credit card or PayPal — EBD Credits applied to that purchase cannot be refunded to customers' EBD Credits balance, but the rest of the purchase price will be returned to the separate payment method(s) used for the original order.

EBD Credits cannot be exchanged for money or any other currency.

EBD Credits expire 12 months after the date they were earned.

EyeBuyDirect reserves the right to make changes to, or end this program, at any time.

