Eyebuydirect and Style Expert Tan France Unveil Exclusive New Collection and Favorite Styles of the Season For Fall

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyebuydirect, the premier online destination for high-quality prescription eyewear, announces its second collaboration with renowned fashion designer and entrepreneur Tan France. As a leading voice in style and fashion, Tan France is known for his impeccable taste and ability to help people express their individuality through clothing and accessories. The new collection features an extravagant range of 13 new styles that seamlessly blend fashion and function, offering playful and statement-making designs. The line is crafted to enhance personal style while maintaining the superior quality and affordability that Eyebuydirect is known for.

"Partnering with Eyebuydirect was a natural fit for me," said Tan France, a long-time friend of the brand. "As someone who has always been passionate about helping people express themselves through style, I believe eyewear is a crucial part of that. With this collection, I wanted to create frames that not only look fabulous but also give you that boost of confidence every time you put them on. Whether you're running errands or grabbing dinner with friends, these frames are designed to bring that red carpet energy to your everyday life."

Tan France's influence in the fashion industry, with his keen eye for detail and his ability to blend classic and contemporary elements, makes him the perfect partner for Eyebuydirect. His expertise ensures that each piece in the collection is not just a functional accessory but a bold statement of personal style and self-expression. Beyond its retro designs with modern touches, the collection includes a variety of oversized and playful frames – both optical and sun – as well as bold, glamorous silhouettes that pay homage to the iconic aesthetics of the 60s, 80s, and Y2K eras. For every order placed, one pair of prescription glasses is donated to underserved communities in need of vision care. To date, Eyebuydirect has donated 2 million pairs through their Buy 1 Give 1 program.

"We are thrilled to partner again with Tan France, a true innovator in the world of fashion and style, on this new collection," said Sunny Jiang, Chief Executive Officer of Eyebuydirect. "Each frame reflects his fashion-forward vision and our commitment to making stylish, high-quality eyewear accessible to everyone."

Tan France Collection Style Highlights:

Assertive Shapes — Bold and glam silhouettes inspired by the 1980s.

Bilayer Fronts — Designed with two layers to play with color and light contrasts.

Chunky Temples — Large temples enhance the decadent, unapologetic style.

An additional curated selection of "Tan France's Styles of the Season" are now showcased at Eyebuydirect.com, featuring Minimal, Classic, Aviator and Bold best-selling Eyebuydirect frames.

