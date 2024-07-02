Eyebuydirect Celebrates Independence Day with Unbeatable BOGO 65% Off Deal

Start Saving on Stylish New Eyewear through July 8, 2024

LOS ANGELES, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyebuydirect , the leading online destination for high-quality prescription eyewear, is excited to announce its exclusive 4th of July Sale. Now through July 8, 2024, customers can enjoy a Buy One Get One 65% Off promotion across thousands of on-trend lenses and frames, making it the perfect time to update your summer look with new eyewear.

"We're excited to provide our customers with significant savings on our top styles during this special 4th of July sale," said Sunny Jiang, CEO and President of Eyebuydirect. "We are dedicated to offering high-quality, stylish eyewear at accessible prices, and this promotion makes it even easier for more people to find their perfect pair."

As summer brings brighter days and longer hours under the sun, protecting your eyes becomes crucial. Shoppers can take advantage of huge promotions on Eyebuydirect's best-sellers including Safari and Vinyl and bold new styles like Adel and Justin . Whether you need a fresh pair of prescription glasses, high-quality shades, or chic statement frames, Eyebuydirect has something for everyone.

The discount applies to the complete pair (frame and lenses) of lesser value only, with a minimum of two frames selected, one of which must be at least $15. Customers can purchase up to six frames per order. This offer cannot be combined with other coupons or discounts and excludes on sale products, as well as Ray-Ban, Oakley, ARNETTE, and Vogue eyewear. The offer is subject to adjustments due to modifications, returns, cancellations, and exchanges.

In addition to offering incredible savings, Eyebuydirect is committed to giving back. For every order placed, one pair of prescription glasses will be donated to underserved communities in need of vision care. To date, Eyebuydirect has donated 2 million pairs through their Buy 1 Give 1 program .

Customers can browse Eyebuydirect's extensive collection of eyewear on www.eyebuydirect.com and take advantage of this limited-time offer.

About Eyebuydirect

Established in 2006, Eyebuydirect is a leading online destination for prescription eyewear that delivers on style, convenience, and quality. With over 3,000 styles of frames starting at $6 USD/$9 CAD, Eyebuydirect is committed to helping everyone celebrate their individuality with the perfect frames to fit their personality. Eyebuydirect offers Virtual Try-On on mobile devices and computers to make online eyewear accurate and easy. Customers can choose 2-Day Delivery on hundreds of our top styles to get frames fast. Through our Buy 1 Give 1 Program, customers can have Eyebuydirect donate a pair of glasses to some of the most underserved communities worldwide at checkout. Eyebuydirect is a subsidiary of EssilorLuxottica, a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. To learn more, please visit us at www.eyebuydirect.com or on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and TikTok .

SOURCE Eyebuydirect