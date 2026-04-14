Earth Month Spotlight: Smarter Homes and Lower Energy Use; Tips That Can Save Hundreds Annually

Mercury Insurance Highlights Upgrades That Improve Comfort, Performance, and Long-Term Home Resilience

LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As homeowners look for ways to manage rising utility costs, Mercury Insurance (NYSE/NYSE Texas: MCY) is highlighting energy-efficient home upgrades that can lower monthly expenses while improving comfort and long-term property resilience. With Earth Month placing a spotlight on sustainability, now is an ideal time for homeowners to evaluate how their homes use energy and where improvements can make a meaningful difference.

Energy costs are not just rising; they are becoming a growing financial burden. The average U.S. household spends roughly $2,000 per year on energy, and as much as $200 to $400 of that can be lost due to drafts, air leaks, and outdated systems. Meanwhile, energy insecurity is increasing, with about one-third of U.S. households now struggling to afford energy bills.

"Energy efficiency is one of the most practical ways homeowners can take control of both costs and comfort," said Adam Bakonis, Director, Product Management at Mercury Insurance. "Upgrades like insulation, efficient HVAC systems, and smart home technology not only reduce monthly bills, but they also help protect the home itself by reducing strain on critical systems and improving overall performance."

Where homeowners see the biggest impact

Heating and cooling systems represent the largest share of home energy use, accounting for as much as 35 to 50 percent of annual energy costs. That makes HVAC upgrades and maintenance one of the highest-impact investments homeowners can make.

Additional high-value improvements include:

Insulation and air sealing

Poor insulation and air leaks can waste hundreds of dollars annually. Addressing these gaps improves indoor comfort and reduces energy loss.

Poor insulation and air leaks can waste hundreds of dollars annually. Addressing these gaps improves indoor comfort and reduces energy loss. Energy-efficient windows and doors

Upgraded windows can lower household energy bills by about 13 percent by reducing heat transfer.

Upgraded windows can lower household energy bills by about 13 percent by reducing heat transfer. Smart thermostats and energy management

Behavioral changes and smart technology can reduce energy use by 20 to 30 percent without major renovations.

Behavioral changes and smart technology can reduce energy use by 20 to 30 percent without major renovations. Lighting and appliances

LED lighting uses at least 75 percent less energy than traditional bulbs, offering one of the simplest and most cost-effective upgrades.

LED lighting uses at least 75 percent less energy than traditional bulbs, offering one of the simplest and most cost-effective upgrades. ENERGY STAR appliances and systems

Households that adopt ENERGY STAR solutions can save about $450 annually on energy costs.

Efficiency that adds long-term value

Energy efficiency is not just about lowering bills. It can also increase property value and improve long-term durability. Energy-efficient homes have been shown to sell for more, reflecting growing buyer demand for lower operating costs and sustainable features.

At the same time, reducing strain on heating, cooling, and electrical systems can help extend the life of key home components, lowering maintenance costs and reducing the likelihood of costly repairs.

A smarter approach to homeownership

Mercury Insurance encourages homeowners to start with a home energy audit to identify the most effective upgrades for their property. From there, prioritizing improvements with the highest return on investment can deliver both immediate savings and long-term benefits.

"As energy costs continue to rise, homeowners are looking for solutions that make a real difference," Bakonis added. "The right upgrades can improve daily comfort, reduce expenses, and help ensure the home performs the way it should for years to come."

For more tips and information about energy efficiency, visit the Mercury Blog .

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners, renters and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including commercial, business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultra-competitive rates with excellent customer service, through more than 4,200 employees and a network of more than 6,340 independent agents in 11 states. Mercury has earned an "A" rating from A.M. Best, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on LinkedIn , Instagram or Facebook .

Media interested in receiving updates from Mercury can learn more at the Mercury Newsroom .

SOURCE Mercury Insurance