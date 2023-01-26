Earth Rangers Launches in US, Empowering A New Generation of Young Environmental Leaders Across the Country

As Eco-Anxiety and Eco-Awareness Grow, Nearly 350,000 Kids In Canada Already Count on Earth Rangers to Make it Easy to Take Environmental Action

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Earth Rangers , a charity that empowers kids and families to have a real and positive impact on the environment announced today its launch in the US. Originally founded in Canada in 2004, Earth Rangers' mission is to create young conservationists by empowering kids to be environmental leaders. With nearly 350,000 members in Canada and growing, Earth Rangers programs are proven to increase environmental awareness and action in its members. The free Earth Rangers App makes it easy and fun for kids to learn about wildlife and conservation through dozens of activities that show them how to make a real impact in their local communities—from organizing shoreline clean-ups, to planting pollinator gardens, to reducing energy consumption and food waste.

The free Earth Rangers App makes it easy and fun for kids to learn about wildlife and conservation through dozens of activities that show them how to make a real impact in their local communities—from organizing shoreline clean-ups to planting pollinator gardens, to reducing energy consumption and food waste.

"There is strong evidence that helping our children discover their ability to act on environmental challenges leads to hope, optimism, and a brighter outlook for the future of the planet," says Tovah Barocas, President of Earth Rangers. "With concern among youth about the state of our planet growing and eco-anxiety on the rise, the need for positive programs like Earth Rangers has never been higher. We're excited to build on our success in Canada as we cross the border into the US to reach even more curious minds and everyday superheroes."

It's completely free to become an Earth Rangers member, and easy to navigate the app.

Kids sign up with their parents' permission, and receive a free membership card and welcome package in the mail

In the app, kids can customize their avatar and start exploring the community, participating in community challenges and environmental missions, and enjoying access to endless entertainment and inspiration through educational videos, articles, and the award-winning Earth Rangers Podcast

Members earn virtual badges, points, and rewards for their activity as they go, traveling through different habitats and unlocking cool animal facts and swag for their avatar along the way

Members can see how they're doing on the Earth Rangers leaderboard, where the most inspiring animal superheroes get recognition for their Earth-saving efforts!

Members are also able to symbolically "adopt" a wide range of species, such as polar bears, red pandas, bumblebees, and more, for a fee. Funds from animal adoptions go towards conservation projects and research that help protect the animals members love. Kids receive a cuddly stuffed animal and adoption certificate, while funds from the adoptions go towards conservation projects and research that help protect the animals members love.

The free Earth Rangers App is now available in the US to download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. To learn more about the app, visit https://www.earthrangers.com/EN/US/get-the-app/ .

About Earth Rangers

Earth Rangers is the largest youth conservation organization in the world, committed to empowering a new generation of environmental leaders. Earth Rangers instills environmental knowledge, positivity, and the confidence to take action in children. The free Earth Rangers app offers thousands of hours of education and activities that children can participate in at home and in their communities. Since 2020, members have completed over 724,000 environmental missions and raised over $500,000 for conservation. To learn more, visit www.earthrangers.com .

SOURCE Earth Rangers